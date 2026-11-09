Super-sub Patrick Dorgu bags late Denmark call-up after scoring and assisting within minutes of injury return

Patrick Dorgu’s heroics in the draw with Aston Villa have thrust him firmly into the limelight.

In a 24-minute cameo on his return from a hamstring injury, Dorgu produced a masterclass that rescued Manchester United from what looked like a 4-2 defeat.

He delivered a precise cross in the 92nd minute, which Joshua Zirkzee swept home to make it 4-3. Four minutes later, he kept his composure in a crowded box to head home the equaliser after Villa goalkeeper Zion Suzuki failed to punch clear Bruno Fernandes’s corner, securing a dramatic 4-4 result.

Showered with praise

The 22-year-old has rightly earned widespread praise for his late heroics on Sunday evening.

He becomes the first United substitute to score and assist in a Premier League match at Old Trafford since Anthony Martial did the same against West Ham United in 2017.

With eight assists for the club, Dorgu has now overtaken Rasmus Højlund, Quinton Fortune, Adnan Januzaj and Jesper Blomqvist.

His five goals also see him overtake Victor Lindelöf, Lisandro Martínez, Andreas Pereira, Anthony Elanga, Ángel Di María and Radamel Falcao on the United scoring charts.

Late Denmark call-up

That said, Dorgu’s headline-grabbing cameo has earned him a late call-up to the Denmark national team for the Nations League fixtures against Portugal and Norway.

Having only just returned to training last week, few expected him to link up with the squad this international break, yet Tribal Football reveal:

“Patrick Dorgu has been called up to the Danish national team for the Nations League clashes against Portugal and Norway on the back of his impressive performance for Manchester United on Sunday against Aston Villa.”

Chance to build match fitness

Although many would have preferred Dorgu to stay at Carrington, the Nations League fixtures will offer him a sensible opportunity to build match fitness.

He could return sharpened and ready to deliver another masterclass when the Manchester Reds travel to Anfield to face Liverpool immediately after the break.

Featured image by Michael Regan via Getty Images