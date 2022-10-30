Marcus Rashford achieves landmark feat after West Ham goal



Manchester United grabbed all three points in a hotly-contested 1-0 win against West Ham at Old Trafford.

United had an excellent first half but were required to be solid and compact defensively to ward off the Hammers, who were desperately hunting for an equaliser.

United’s win came courtesy of a goal from Marcus Rashford.

The Englishman did well, leaping in the air to head in a brilliant cross from Christian Eriksen just seven minutes before the break.

Rashford could have had two other goals in the first half, where he ran rampant in the attack.

He failed to sufficiently connect with a low-driven cut-back from Diogo Dalot, with which he could have tested Fabianski.

He also had another header saved by the West Ham shot-stopper.

Rashford’s goal against the Hammers was significant to the player, as it was his 100th for United, his boyhood club.

With this achievement, a centurion of goals for the Red Devils, Rashford joins an illustrious list of club legends who have achieved the same fete.

Some of these include Wayne Rooney, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Ryan Giggs, Denis Law, who was in attendance and Paul Scholes.

Rashford’s goal came on a historic day for United, which marked 85 years since the start of the club’s run having an academy graduate named in the matchday squad.

Today marks 85 years since the start of a run of #MUFC having an academy graduate named in the matchday squad. Marcus Rashford scoring is a neat coincidence. Wrote this in 2019 when the sequence hit 4,000 consecutive games. One of my favourite pieces:https://t.co/damZmJmLnl — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) October 30, 2022

On his sublime achievement, Rashford who turns 25 tomorrow expressed his delight and stated his intent and yearning to get more.

He said, “Beautiful feeling [to get 100th goal]. Something I have been working on. I feel I need to score more goals like that and keep getting in those areas.”

Marcus Rashford: "Beautiful feeling [to get 100th goal]. Something I have been working on, I feel I need to score more goals like that and keep getting in those areas." [@BBCMOTD] — utdreport (@utdreport) October 30, 2022

“Pleased that I have managed to score today and it’s always good to score regardless of whether Gareth Southgate is watching or not.”

Marcus Rashford: "Pleased that I have managed to score today and it's always good to score regardless of whether Gareth Southgate is watching or not." [@BBCMOTD] — utdreport (@utdreport) October 30, 2022

Certainly, a fine master stroke from the academy graduate who has been resurgent this season. Hopefully, he goes on to score many more and even beat Rooney’s record!

