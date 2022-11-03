Erik ten Hag takes positives from Europa League disappointment against Real Socidedad



Erik ten Hag took a few positives from the victory against Real Sociedad in the Europa League.

Manchester United came away 1-0 winners in a tightly fought contest.

The Red Devils, however, needed to win by two goals to top their group.

They will now face an additional tie against teams dropping from the UEFA Champions League.

Ten Hag will be disappointed that his side could not manage to score another goal.

In his post-match interview, he stated:

“We are disappointed.”

“We want to always be number one, and when we aren’t, we are disappointed, but there were also some positives, and we have to take them from here as well.”

“You don’t always get what you deserve in football.”

“First game a penalty that wasn’t a penalty. Today, we win, I’m happy with that and some other things.”

The United boss highlighted a few positives from the game.

“The performance from Garnacho, Donny [van de Beek] back in the team.”

“I think we made a really good goal with Garnacho and some good chances as well in the first half, but of course, we are disappointed that we didn’t score two.”

United now turn their focus to the Premier League for a tough away game against Aston Villa on Sunday.