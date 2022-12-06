Manchester United still in the race for England’s World Cup star Jude Bellingham



Fabrizio Romano has handed fresh hope to Manchester United fans regarding England’s World Cup prodigy Jude Bellingham, despite intense interest from Liverpool, Manchester City, and Real Madrid.

Earlier reports indicated that that the Red Devils were all but out of the race altogether, with the power of the other aforementioned clubs proving too much for them to compete with.

However Romano believes that United will be making an offer the Borussia Dortmund star.

“As far as I understand, it’s not that Manchester United are out of the race,” Romano explained in his daily briefing.

“They want Bellingham, but they know Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid have different power on the market at this stage of their project.

“So Man United will try but they know it’s more than difficult.”

With their rivals more attractive propositions from a silverware perspective at this stage, United would need an immensely attractive offer to compete for Bellingham’s signature.

The infrastructure at those clubs is also ahead of what the Red Devils can offer, but these are factors that could change before the 19-year-old considers his options in the summer.

A good season for Erik ten Hag’s side – along with the financial backing of new investors – could turn this transfer saga on its head.

So while Man United may not be the current favourites to land Jude Bellingham, there is still plenty of value in keeping themselves in the conversation.

With a gruelling few months before those conversations come to a head, the club’s focus is now on the winter transfer window.

Although they overspent in the summer and had previously been thought to be expecting a quiet midseason on the transfer front, Romano has given fans reason to expect squad improvements, adding that, for United, their “Focus now is on January, not on June yet.”

