Video: Ander Herrera breaks down when speaking about emotional Man United exit



Former Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has finally spoken about his exit from the club.

Herrera appeared on a podcast with club media where he got emotional when revealing the details of his departure back in 2019.

A tearful Herrera had to leave and get up from his seat when revisiting the events of his exit, which he described as “difficult.”

The Spaniard reiterated that he did not want to leave Old Trafford and was waiting until the last minute for another contract offer from club chiefs.

An offer never came and so he joined French giants Paris Saint Germain.

Herrera said, “To leave [Manchester United], it was difficult for me – six months before, five months before, I was expecting that offer for me to stay.”

“I was awarded Player of the Year by the fans and the club didn’t call me that summer to sign a new contract as they did with other players. It was painful for me, honestly. I think I deserved it [a new deal].”

Herrera added, “After, the conditions changed because I was not happy with that little moment with the club. At the end of the third season, three titles, player of the year, and they didn’t call me during the summer, so I was a little disappointed.”

The 33-year-old remarked that the club eventually called him, but it was too late and the damage had already been done by then.

Herrera retorted that he fought for the club until the last day and respected the terms of his contract. He accused United of not factoring in his feelings as well as those of his family with regard to how they handled the renewal process.

Reminiscing on the actual day he left Old Trafford, the current Athletic Bilbao star pointed out that he still has a picture with his daughter at the Theatre of Dreams – a prized possession of his.

A fan favourite until he went out the door, Herrera once declared that United during his time was a commercial-centric club, but it now looks like he’s ready to let bygones be bygones.

