Youri Tielemans a January transfer target for Manchester United



Manchester United have been linked with a January swoop for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans.

The Belgian is out of contract in the summer and could be available for a cut price deal before the transfer window shuts.

And with the Red Devils lacking strength in depth in their midfield, Tielemans could be an excellent addition.

Christian Eriksen has noticeably tired towards the end of games as the fixtures pile up, with Erik ten Hag’s system heavily dependant on the Dane for ball progression from deep.

While Casemiro has impressed with his passing range, Scott McTominay and Fred are hardly like-for-like replacements for Eriksen as his partner.

Tielemens could come into the team in that number eight role, allowing either a rest for Eriksen or Bruno Fernandes, with the Dane able to play the ten role as well.

Earlier in the week, journalist Thomas Alencar suggested that a move is possible this month by tweeting the following:

“United is interested in Tielemans. No proposal yet. The interest comes from the team of scouts and the sporting director of the club.

“The Belgian is one of the possibilities in January after van de Beek’s injury.”

🚨 Notícia exclusiva via DM: A United está interessado em Tielemans. Nenhuma proposta ainda. O interesse parte da equipe de olheiros e o diretor esportivo do clube. O belga é uma das possibilidades em janeiro depois da lesão do van de Beek. Informação do @sachatavolieri pic.twitter.com/uZxDg47T0l — Thomas Alencar (@thomasalencr) January 15, 2023

The suggestion that Donny van de Beek’s season-ending injury could prompt action from United in this window sounds somewhat plausible, however the policy of austerity around Old Trafford this month does not look like changing any time soon.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, CBS journalist Ben Jacobs believes that the end of Arsenal’s pursuit could mean a move to United is on the cards.

“We know that Manchester United have had a long-standing interest in Youri Tielemans,” he said. “But Tielemans was not that sold at a point when he thought that Arsenal were also very seriously at the table and may move a bit quicker.

“Now Manchester United are flying on the football field, it will be interesting to see whether that changes anything in Tielemans’ perception of Manchester United.”

Whether the player would be happy to join or not will, of course, be moot if United can’t afford even the knockdown price Tielemans would be available for.

But should United manage to free up any funds, the Belgian could be a good addition to Ten Hag’s team.







Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.



Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.



Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.