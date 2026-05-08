Hayden Hackney: Man United’s pursuit of Carrick’s dream midfielder under threat



Bolstering the midfield is at the top of Manchester United’s summer 2026 plans.

With Casemiro leaving and doubts lingering over Manuel Ugarte‘s long-term future at the club, Ineos stand ready to spend £150 million to remake their engine room.

With that money available to be spent, some fantastic midfielders have been linked with a move to Old Trafford. One of those is Hayden Hackney.

Hayden Hackney a long-term target

The recently crowned EFL Championship Player of the Year is a player United have been following closely for years.

Indeed, they must have been blown away by Hackney’s exploits in the Championship. He stands out as an exceptionally press-resistant and technically gifted midfielder who combines creative, progressive passing with a high-energy work rate.

The 23-year-old’s midfield brilliance, coupled with the fact he was a big hit under United caretaker head coach Michael Carrick at the Riverside Stadium, is driving the Red Devils’ interest.

Apparently, if Carrick gets the job, the 20-time English champions will press hard to sign Hackney.

Premier League rival pressing hard for Hackney

But just as all eyes are on the pieces falling into place, Carrick’s appointment, then the move to bring Hackney to Old Trafford, an interesting update on the midfielder has emerged.

The Telegraph are reporting: “Crystal Palace make £12m Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney their No 1 target.”

Moreover, they explain, “Palace have made Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney their primary summer target as they plan to build on reaching their first European final later this month.”

Palace putting United in a tricky spot

Consequently, Palace’s decision to make Hackney a top target makes United’s pursuit of his services all the trickier.

As a priority signing for the Eagles, they will be ready to spend big on the Championship star.

Therefore, that could give Boro an excuse to demand a fortune for the Englishman, which, for United’s ambitious plan to make a number of midfield signings, may prove a significant blow.

Hackney may be a top target; however, he is surely not the marquee signing. United may not be keen to spend big on him, even if Palace may now force them to do exactly that.

Featured image George Wood via Getty Images

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