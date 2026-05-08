Joao Gomes: Major twist reveals where Man United target will play next season



Manchester United’s hopes of signing Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes have been dashed by the latest update on the Samba star.

With United known to be pursuing top midfielders for their planned summer rebuild, the Wolverhampton Wanderers midfield warrior has emerged as a top target.

And it is easy to understand why Gomes is attracting interest from Old Trafford.

He offers exactly what United’s engine craves. A midfield destroyer, deep-lying playmaker and box-to-box midfielder all rolled into one, his tireless running, amazing work rate and tenacity, mixed with really good technique and playmaking ability, give him everything it takes to be the perfect Casemiro replacement. Despite Wolves’ Premier League struggles, he has impressed.

Joao Gomes bound for Wanda Metropolitano

Unfortunately, as Ineos dilly-dally in their pursuit of his services, a telling update has dropped.

Ben Jacobs is reporting:

“Atletico Madrid now close to a deal for Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes.

“Parties, via intermediaries, are in advanced talks and are nearing a verbal agreement worth around €45m.”

Jacobs’ update is certainly a big blow to United’s hopes of signing Gomes. The only thing that can save United now is moving fast and hijacking the deal.

Ederson, now Gomes: Atletico have an agenda against United

Interestingly, Gomes is not the only United target the Spanish side are trying to sign.

Not long ago, reports suggested the Diego Simeone-led side had reached an agreement with Ederson over a summer switch. While that deal has since stalled, with a club-to-club agreement proving the sticking point, this one, for Gomes, may not, with figures already floated.

Gomes would have been a fine United midfield addition, and it would be great to see his deal hijacked.

However, if not, hopefully Ineos have better midfield signings lined up, ones that would make a Gomes-to-Atleti move irrelevant to the Old Trafford faithful.

Featured image Naomi Baker via Getty Images

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