Three things we learned as Manchester United beat Aston Villa by a single goal at Old Trafford



Manchester United hosted Aston Villa at Old Trafford with the Reds looking to clinch all three points and solidify their ambition of qualifying for the Champions League.

Erik ten Hag named a slightly altered starting XI from the one that drew against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday.

The United boss restored Tyrell Malacia to the starting XI. Diogo Dalot was shifted to the right-back role, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka dropping to the bench.

Antony was also taken from the starting XI with Marcel Sabitzer getting the nod ahead of the Brazilian winger.

The responsibility to play on the right flank fell on Bruno Fernandes. Sabitzer played in the 10.

Here are three things we learned from Manchester United’s 1-0 win against Aston Villa.

Casemiro much improved and better performance

One of the standout themes from United’s game against Unai Emery’s men was just how well Casemiro played compared to his recent displays.

Since coming back from suspension, Casemiro has been a bit underwhelming by his own exceptionally high standards.

However, against Aston Villa, the Brazilian was simply sensational and a defensive juggernaut from his deep-lying position.

Casemiro’s passing was more crisp and precise. His tackling and execution of defensive actions were measured and purposeful.

He read the game well and marshalled the middle of the park to great effect, in a similar vein to how he used to before his most recent suspension.

Casemiro carried his commanding first-half display into the second period of the game. He anchored the midfield and gave his teammates licence to go forward and attack Villa’s defence.

Against the backdrop of his excellent performance, the hope amongst United fans is that Casemiro sustains such high levels at least until the end of the season.

United responded to Ten Hag’s call for a more complete and comprehensive performance

In recent games, an issue that has come up is United’s inability to see games through and muster complete performances.

The Red Devils threw away a two-goal lead against Tottenham on Thursday. The same happened at Old Trafford in the Europa League against Sevilla.

A recurring worry is that United would do well in the first half, only to fall off and become lethargic in the second.

In the build-up to the Tottenham game, Ten Hag pinpointed this area of concern and flagged it a problem that needed to be addressed immediately.

He shared the same sentiments before his side clashed against Villa.

Ten Hag’s players responded appropriately and ensured there was no repeat of the same. They put together a much more assured and consistent display from the first minute until the last.

Villa had a few spells of pressure and dominance but United stood firm and responded well.

No doubt Ten Hag would have been pleased with his players.

Victor Lindelof central to United’s defensive solidity

Alongside Casemiro, Victor Lindelof was also solid and helped United keep Villa from breaching David de Gea‘s goal.

The Swede has impressed since coming into the team. He has forged a formidable partnership with Luke Shaw and the pair were at it again.

Lindelof had an answer to every question that was asked of him.

He produced two superb match-saving moments when he headed the ball off the line. Once from an attempt by Douglas Luiz who looked to have restored parity for Villa.

Overall, the 28-year-old was an immense defensive presence and once again showed why he has a future at Old Trafford beyond this summer.

As a team, the Reds defended well and as a collective unit. The clean sheet was a well-deserved prize for the players’ gallant contributions.

