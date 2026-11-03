100% passes, 3 duels won, 1 assist: Shea Lacey puts Carrick on notice with explosive cameo in sensational comeback



Manchester United’s Shea Lacey produced a sensational 15-minute cameo to help his side come from behind to beat AS Roma 3-2 at Old Trafford.

Comeback for the ages

United secured a win for the first time in 54 days as they mounted a sensational comeback to secure three points against Roma in the Champions League.

Michael Carrick and his players found themselves two goals down inside 17 minutes, as Roma took full advantage of some pitiful defending from the hosts. Matías Soulé capitalised on an error by Kobbie Mainoo to open the scoring, after which Donyell Malen added the second from the penalty spot.

The Red Devils were handed a lifeline before the hour mark as Bruno Fernandes converted from the penalty spot.

Fernandes’ goal was his second bite of the apple, after his first penalty kick was saved. Bryan Mbeumo then struck both posts later with an extremely unlucky effort.

Just as United’s comeback looked to be fading, Matheus Cunha pounced on a failed Roma clearance and made no mistake from close range to make it 2-2.

Cunha then latched onto a fine pass from Lacey and drilled the ball into the back of the net from a tight angle, completing the comeback.

Getting in amongst it 😍 https://t.co/41QtyWHrPW — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 3, 2026

For the badge ✊🇾🇪 https://t.co/BOGdZRmkiZ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 3, 2026

Lacey’s performance

Coming on for Amad as United pursued an equaliser, Lacey provided a clear indication to Michael Carrick of why he should be included in the starting line-up.

Lacey was a livewire during the brief period he was on the pitch.

Beyond his assist, the Carrington academy graduate successfully found a teammate with all seven passes that he attempted (100% pass accuracy).

He won three of the four duels he delved into. An attacking spark, Lacey completed two of the three take-ons he attempted.

Stat Lacey Appearances Cameo (Substitute) Assists 1 (for Cunha) Pass accuracy 100% (found a teammate with all passes) Duels won 3 out of 4 Take-ons 2 completed

Shea Lacey in 15 minutes vs. Roma: 13 touches

7 attempted passes

7 successful passes

4 duels contested

3 duels won

3 attempted take-ons

2 successful take-ons

1 match-winning assist A star is born. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ https://t.co/XJGeZZEOk7 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) November 3, 2026

The assist for Cunha put the perfect seal on what was a superb cameo.

Lacey will be hoping to start this weekend when United host Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Featured image by Michael Regan via Getty Images