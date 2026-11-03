Home » 100% passes, 3 duels won, 1 assist: Shea Lacey puts Carrick on notice with explosive cameo in sensational comeback

100% passes, 3 duels won, 1 assist: Shea Lacey puts Carrick on notice with explosive cameo in sensational comeback

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of Shea Lacey


Manchester United’s Shea Lacey produced a sensational 15-minute cameo to help his side come from behind to beat AS Roma 3-2 at Old Trafford.

Comeback for the ages

United secured a win for the first time in 54 days as they mounted a sensational comeback to secure three points against Roma in the Champions League.

Michael Carrick and his players found themselves two goals down inside 17 minutes, as Roma took full advantage of some pitiful defending from the hosts. Matías Soulé capitalised on an error by Kobbie Mainoo to open the scoring, after which Donyell Malen added the second from the penalty spot.

The Red Devils were handed a lifeline before the hour mark as Bruno Fernandes converted from the penalty spot.

Fernandes’ goal was his second bite of the apple, after his first penalty kick was saved. Bryan Mbeumo then struck both posts later with an extremely unlucky effort.

Just as United’s comeback looked to be fading, Matheus Cunha pounced on a failed Roma clearance and made no mistake from close range to make it 2-2.

Cunha then latched onto a fine pass from Lacey and drilled the ball into the back of the net from a tight angle, completing the comeback.

Lacey’s performance

Coming on for Amad as United pursued an equaliser, Lacey provided a clear indication to Michael Carrick of why he should be included in the starting line-up.

Lacey was a livewire during the brief period he was on the pitch.

Beyond his assist, the Carrington academy graduate successfully found a teammate with all seven passes that he attempted (100% pass accuracy).

He won three of the four duels he delved into. An attacking spark, Lacey completed two of the three take-ons he attempted.

StatLacey
AppearancesCameo (Substitute)
Assists1 (for Cunha)
Pass accuracy100% (found a teammate with all passes)
Duels won3 out of 4
Take-ons2 completed

The assist for Cunha put the perfect seal on what was a superb cameo.

Lacey will be hoping to start this weekend when United host Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Featured image by Michael Regan via Getty Images

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

1 comment

Basil 03/11/2026 - 23:07

Lacey is the future Superstar for United let’s hope Carrick gives him a starting role every game a bright new Superstar is borne at Old Trafford

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