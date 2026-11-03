“It was right”: Bruno Fernandes acknowledges his error and backs Michael Carrick after special Champions League comeback

Manchester United produced another Champions League comeback for the ages as they came back from two goals down to beat AS Roma 3-2 at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

It was the Matheus Cunha show as the Brazilian won the penalty before grabbing a brace to turn the match on its head.

The way the players pressed and counter-attacked at times was a callback to the United of old, and Michael Carrick must utilise this blueprint against Aston Villa next to potentially save his job.

It was Bruno Fernandes who kickstarted the comeback with his second penalty after he had missed the initial one.

Bruno Fernandes kickstarted United’s comeback

Thankfully, the referee had spotted an encroachment that allowed the Portuguese superstar another bite at the cherry.

The club captain has been under pressure following his outburst against the head coach before he was dropped against Bournemouth.

There have been reports of the pair clearing the air, and now the Portugal international must start delivering on the pitch.

He spoke to the broadcasters after the match and took responsibility for his poor recent displays and his public criticism, while vowing to keep at it to change the club’s fortunes.

Club captain acknowledges his error

“It has been tough. There has been a lot of speculation in the media. A lot of lies around many things that have happened at this club, between me and the manager, like that we have cleared the air. Nothing like that happened.

“The manager took a decision of making myself on the bench because I wasn’t performing. And that’s fair. Everyone felt like that was a punishment for the words that I had [after Como]. And if it was, it was right.

“The manager makes the decisions. I have to accept it. I have to go forward with that. It doesn’t change the belief I have in the manager, the staff and every player at this club. And it doesn’t change my aim to win every f—king game that I have ahead of me.”

Backing for Carrick

The attacking midfielder was asked whether the team were trying to save Carrick’s job, and Bruno Fernandes made it clear that everyone needed that result, including the players and the staff.

“We don’t need to save anyone’s job. The club needed that win. The players needed that win. It is something we needed as a group of players and staff. We have been working so hard to get out of this situation together.”

Feature image Michael Regan via Getty Images