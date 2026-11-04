Youri Tielemans explains the secret behind Man United’s glorious comeback vs AS Roma

Lots of players deserve praise for their role in Manchester United’s special come-from-behind win in the Champions League against AS Roma on Tuesday.

It was Bruno Fernandes who kickstarted the revival, while Matheus Cunha grabbed a brace to turn the match on its head after the Serie A giants had scored twice in the opening 20 minutes.

Kobbie Mainoo bossed the midfield in the second half, while substitutes Shea Lacey and Youri Tielemans came on to change the game.

The Belgian has been dropped for the last two games, but he did not let Michael Carrick’s decision affect his confidence and he made a definite impact after replacing the injured Carlos Baleba.

Youri Tielemans backs Carrick

After the game, the former Aston Villa ace lauded the team for their fighting spirit following their disastrous run of form and vowed to back Carrick all the way.

“At the end of the day, we are on the pitch, and we need to show what we are capable of, and tonight, especially in the second half, we showed what we can do, and we turned up the gears. Let’s hope this is a good turnaround for us, and let’s hope we can build on this.

“There has been a lot of pressure on him (Carrick), and that’s how we REPAY him: with a comeback like this — big character, big fight.

“(Saved Carrick’s job?) That’s a different question. The only thing we can do is stick behind him, fight for him and fight for the club.”

On what changed in the second half

On what changed in the second half, Youri Tielemans explained that the team pressed from the front and the intensity they showed killed the Giallorossi.

“We just kept working, we kept BELIEVING. We were on the front foot in the second half, we tried to push them into their goal and we succeeded.”

The midfielder also lauded the fans for their immense support during this dark period for the club.

“The whole game, even the last few months, they’ve been BRILLIANT, they’ve been behind us. They have been frustrated with the results like us.”

Hopefully, Carrick carries on this blueprint against the Belgium international’s former club at the weekend.

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images