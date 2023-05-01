Former Manchester United hero Nani’s son signs for Sporting Lisbon youth team

Former Manchester United winger Nani’s eldest son has signed for Sporting Lisbon’s youth team.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Lucas has followed in his father’s footsteps by signing a youth contract with the Portuguese giants.

Nani signed his first contract with Sporting almost two decades ago, in 2004.

The winger played one season in the youth side before being promoted to the first team for the 2005/06 season.

It didn’t take long for Nani’s talents to be recognised as he moved to United in 2007, for a fee of just over £25 million.

Nani went on to enjoy huge success at Old Trafford under the guidance of Sir Alex Ferguson.

United enjoyed a trophy laden spell of dominance when Nani was a part of the team – the Portuguese man won four Premier League titles and one Champions League trophy amongst other silverware.

Nani played 230 times for United, scoring 40 goals, including some truly memorable strikes.

A player for the big occasion, Nani’s entertaining style and penchant for the spectacular earned him a place in the hearts of United fans.

He then rejoined Sporting on loan in 2014 before switching to Fenerbahce permanently the following year.

Nani’s career then led him to spells at Valencia, Lazio, Orlando City and Venezia before joining Australian side Melbourne Victory, where he currently plies his trade.

The winger has also been capped over 100 times for Portugal and was part of the historic Euro 2016 winning side.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for son Lucas, but if he goes on to have even half the career of his father, it will be a major success and we wish him all the best.