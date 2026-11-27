Manchester United have combined with Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur to make life even harder for Manchester City as their appeal against the guilty verdict continues.

Guilty

In September, the Premier League confirmed that City had been found guilty of all charges of breaching its financial rules over a nine-year period.

Enzo Maresca’s side are said to have boosted their income by a mind-blowing amount of more than £900m.

The verdict was reached by an independent commission, which outlined that City entered into “sham contracts” with commercial partners to artificially inflate revenues and reduce costs. City also reported inaccurate accounts in a deliberate attempt to mask their true financial position.

United’s cross-town rivals additionally agreed “sham” image-rights deals with players and with the then-manager, Roberto Mancini, artificially inflating their earnings as a result.

City have maintained their innocence and lodged an appeal “on the basis that the opinion contains clear material errors, of law, principle and fact, and is unsafe.”

The appeal is running in tandem with a sanctions hearing overseen by the independent commission, with the Premier League anxious to wrap matters up as quickly as possible.

United constitute one of four Premier League clubs that lodged legal notices in 2024, preserving their entitlement to seek compensation from City so that their potential claims would not be deemed time-barred.

Manchester United’s record this season Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 25/11/2026 UEFA Champions League A Sporting CP 2-2 D 22/11/2026 Premier League A Liverpool 0-4 L 08/11/2026 Premier League H Aston Villa 4-4 D 03/11/2026 UEFA Champions League H AS Roma 3-2 W 31/10/2026 Premier League A Chelsea 0-2 L 25/10/2026 Premier League H Bournemouth 0-3 L 21/10/2026 UEFA Champions League A Como 1-4 L 18/10/2026 Premier League A Leeds 1-1 D 13/10/2026 UEFA Champions League A Atletico Madrid 0-2 L 10/10/2026 Premier League H Tottenham 1-1 D 20/09/2026 Premier League A Fulham 1-1 D 16/09/2026 League Cup H Brighton 2-3 L 13/09/2026 Premier League H Manchester City 0-1 L 10/09/2026 UEFA Champions League H Sabah FA 4-0 W 06/09/2026 Premier League A Everton 2-2 D 30/08/2026 Premier League H Ipswich 5-2 W 22/08/2026 Premier League A Hull City 0-2 L

Now, The Guardian reports that United, Liverpool and Tottenham have employed the services of the law firm to prepare a legal claim against City.

Combined forces

The newspaper reports, “The clubs have engaged the services of the London-based media, entertainment and technology specialists Wiggin. Arsenal are using their retained lawyers, HFS Kramer, to prepare their own claim.”

“A source with knowledge of the case disclosed there had been a degree of cooperation between the clubs using Wiggin, because they have also engaged the same analysts to assess the size of the potential losses allegedly caused by City’s financial cheating, but that they would bring separate claims for damages.”

A source claimed, “The cases are similar but different. The ultimate causation may be the same, but the damages will be different so they will be separate claims.”

Tottenham possess an existing relationship with Wiggin, having initially instructed them when City were charged with financial fair play breaches in February 2023.

United are next in action on Saturday when they host Brentford at Old Trafford.

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