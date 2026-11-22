Manchester United manager Mauricio Pochettino agreed to take over at Old Trafford during the international break after the club parted ways with former manager Michael Carrick.

The Englishman helped the Red Devils finish third in the Premier League last season and earned qualification to the Champions League. Unfortunately, he endured a difficult start to the campaign, managing just three wins in 15 games, including one in 10 games in the Premier League.

With the team languishing in 18th place in the league, the English giants opted to part ways with Carrick and replaced him with Pochettino. The Argentine took charge earlier this week and is preparing to face Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, 22 November.

While Pochettino’s immediate responsibility will be dragging the club out of the relegation zone, he will also be tasked with earning qualification to the knockouts of the Champions League. The Red Devils have two wins and two defeats in Europe this season and are sitting in 17th place in the table.

Their next fixture in the Champions League is against Sporting CP next week, although all eyes will be on the game against Bayern Munich at Old Trafford on 20 January. An update on the fixture has now emerged that could prove to be good news for the Red Devils.

Kane set to miss United tie

Bayern have confirmed that 2026 Ballon d’Or winner Harry Kane will be sidelined for a while after suffering an ankle injury in the 1–1 draw with Koln on Friday. The report states: “Harry Kane tore his left ankle ligament in FC Bayern’s home match against 1. FC Köln on Friday evening.”

“This was confirmed by an examination carried out by FC Bayern’s medical unit. It means the 33-year-old will be sidelined for the next few months.”

The Bundesliga champions have since provided a fresh update on the Englishman’s situation, adding: “Harry Kane underwent successful surgery overnight after tearing his left ankle ligament in yesterday’s home match against 1. FC Köln. The 33-year-old will now begin his rehab.”

Kane’s injury means that he is likely to miss out on a reunion with Pochettino, who transformed him into a potent goalscorer during their time together at Tottenham Hotspur.

Kane remains on United’s radar

United have long been linked with a move for Kane and missed out on the Englishman in the summer of 2023, before his move to the Allianz Arena.

With neither Benjamin Sesko nor Joshua Zirkzee managing to impress so far, rumours of a return for Kane continue to circle. However, the move is likely to be very hard to materialise, especially given that the 33-year-old recently signed a new deal with the Bavarians.

Benjamin Šeško vs Harryu Kane: 2026/27 Stats Stat B. Šeško H. Kane Season 2026/27 2026/27 Club Manchester United Bayern München, England Competition All competitions All competitions Apps 6 18 Minutes 206 1443 Starts 2 17 Sub appearances 4 1 Goals 2 12 Non-penalty goals 2 8 Assists 0 11 Page 1 of 4 1234 Stat B. Šeško H. Kane Goals + assists 2 23 Minutes per goal 103 120 Avg rating 6.71 7.41 Shots 4 65 Shots on target 2 26 Shot accuracy % 50.0% 40.0% Conversion % 50.0% 18.5% Passes 42 405 Pass accuracy % 71.4% 80.2% Key passes 1 34 Page 2 of 4 1234 Stat B. Šeško H. Kane Dribbles attempted 5 27 Dribbles completed 2 13 Dribble success % 40.0% 48.1% Tackles 2 8 Interceptions 0 3 Tackles + interceptions 2 11 Blocks 0 10 Duels 30 107 Duels won 10 56 Duels won % 33.3% 52.3% Page 3 of 4 1234 Stat B. Šeško H. Kane Dribbled past – – Fouls won 1 16 Fouls committed 3 5 Yellow cards 0 0 Red cards 0 0 Penalties won – – Penalties conceded – – Penalties scored 0 4 Penalties missed 0 0 Page 4 of 4 1234

Meanwhile, Pochettino would not mind the latest development, as Kane’s goalscoring threat would have been a big problem for United’s faltering backline. United have already conceded eight goals in four Champions League games this season and the Argentine will have to immediately address the leaky defence.

The 54-year-old, however, will hope that he can secure qualification for the next stage of the Champions League when Bayern Munich come to town in January. Apart from the visit to Sporting CP, United will also face RB Leipzig in the competition next month.

Featured image by Jeff Dean via Getty Images