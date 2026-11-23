

Former Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has seemingly hit out at his former team and other “big clubs” for their constant sacking of managers and lack of long-term strategy.

This arrives as United step into a new era with Mauricio Pochettino at the helm.

Tough start

Pochettino’s first game at United was a tough one, as the Red Devils suffered a 4-0 loss at the hands of bitter rivals Liverpool.

United turned to Pochettino after dismissing Carrick amid an extremely poor run that left them in the relegation zone, but hopes of an instant uplift failed to materialise as they were humbled at Anfield.

Dominik Szoboszlai, Florian Wirtz, Rio Ngumoha and Victor Munoz found the back of the net to send United further down into 19th place and just one point above rock bottom.

United were comprehensively dismantled, mismatched in every department. After the final whistle, a visibly agitated Pochettino urged reporters that past failings must be acknowledged, but he fell just short of pointing the finger at the players.

Every player to play for both Manchester United and Liverpool Player United United apps United goals Liverpool Liverpool apps Liverpool goals Source Paul Ince 1989–1995 151 21 1997–1999 81 17 United: Transfermarkt · Liverpool: Transfermarkt Tommy Reid 1929–1933 101 67 1926–1929 51 30 United: Wikipedia · Liverpool: Wikipedia (league only) Thomas McNulty 1949–1954 59 0 1954–1958 36 0 United: Wikipedia · Liverpool: Wikipedia (league only) Michael Owen 2009–2011 52 17 1996–2004 297 156 United: Transfermarkt · Liverpool: Transfermarkt Phil Chisnall 1961–1964 47 10 1964–1967 6 1 United: Wikipedia · Liverpool: Wikipedia (league only) George Livingstone 1908–1914 46 14 1902–1903 31 4 United: Wikipedia · Liverpool: Wikipedia (league only) Tommy Robertson 1903 3 0 1898–1902 126 32 United: Wikipedia · Liverpool: Wikipedia (league only) Peter Beardsley 1982 1 0 1987–1991 175 61 United: Wikipedia · Liverpool: Wikipedia Source: Transfermarkt, Wikipedia

The 54-year-old also hit out at the decision to send off Leny Yoro in the opening stages of the contest.

In a press conference, Amorim expressed dismay at the propensity of clubs to sack coaches rather than allow them time to turn things around.

Apparent dig

Amorim said [as quoted by The Mirror], “That is the biggest mistakes of the big clubs. Is thinking that I look at the table: If we are near, let’s invest. Crazy invest. If we are not near, let’s not invest.”

“I think the key point is – have a long term plan. If you lose, all the games, sack the manager. That is normal. I’m not talking about that [laughs]. But what I’m saying is that stick with your plan.”

He added, “We have a plan. What kind of player we want. Whether he’s able to make all the runs that we want. He has the character that we want. Not a big star, like a guy that is composed and come here to be one of the part of the team.”

“If we have a clear plan, don’t look at the table. Look at the table only to evaluate the process. But to buy, to spend money, only consider things for the next 5 years. Don’t spend money by constantly looking at the table at the end of November or December.”

“And I think that is the biggest mistake of the clubs.”

Amorim’s United tenure lasted 14 months before he was dismissed and replaced by Carrick.

Featured image Warren Little via Getty Images