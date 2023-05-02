Paulo Dybala offered to Manchester United and other Premier League clubs



One criticism that has been leveled at Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is his reluctance to rotate in certain key areas and the lack of impact his substitutions are having currently.

However, considering the options he has at his disposal it is very clear as to why the Dutch boss has insisted on playing certain players despite the threat of injury or suspension.

There was widespread panic when it was announced that Bruno Fernandes could miss the tie against Tottenham after sustaining an injury against Brighton in the FA Cup semifinal.

Without the Portuguese playmaker, United have lost three out of four games and the 28-year-old is yet to miss a single United game through injury since his move to Old Trafford.

United need a versatile playmaker in the summer

But the former Ajax coach knows the importance of keeping impact players like the Portugal international fresh and it would be best if the Red Devils could bring in a versatile star capable of playing multiple positions and taking over from Fernandes when required.

Ten Hag had tried using his protégé Donny van de Beek in the No 10 role but every time he has stepped foot onto the pitch, he has looked lost and it seems a parting of ways is inevitable at this stage.

One surprising player who could be considered is Roma top-scorer Paulo Dybala. The Argentine has always been a target for Premier League clubs and a transfer could be possible this summer.

According to 90min, the World Cup winner’s entourage have been offering his services to English clubs and they are very keen on a deal considering his low release clause.

“90min understands that Dybala’s potential availability has been communicated to Arsenal, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Manchester United, Newcastle and Tottenham.

“Dybala’s contract contains a handful of release clauses – €20m for fellow Serie A clubs and just €12m for overseas teams – and sources have confirmed to 90min that the Argentine’s representatives have been making sure clubs in the Premier League are aware,” the report mentioned.

The 29-year-old’s statistics this season certainly back up the claim that PL sides would be interested. He has scored 16 goals and provided eight assists in 34 appearances across all competitions.

He is also capable of playing in multiple positions including up front, an area where United are already very weak, and behind the striker and even on the wings if required.

Dybala offered to United but the Argentine could stay back at Roma

However, there are concerns that the former Juventus star is not really interested in a move to England and would rather stay in Italy where he is far more comfortable.

Even if a club ends up triggering the release clause, Dybala would have the final decision and he could decline and clubs are wary of that happening.

There is also the question of matching Dybala’s current wages, which could be troublesome for quite a few teams in that aforementioned list.

Roma boss Jose Mourinho has recently spoken out about the situation and said that while the Argentina playmaker is good enough to play for ‘the biggest clubs in the world’ he believes Dybala is seeking happiness, something he has found in Rome.

