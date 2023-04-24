Bruno Fernandes suffers ankle injury vs Brighton, a doubt for Tottenham game



Manchester United triumph at Wembley over Brighton to reach the FA Cup final was soured by news of Bruno Fernandes suffering an injury.

The Portuguese, who seemed to roll his ankle during a challenge in the first-half of the game, was seen limping thereafter and was eventually substituted in the first period of extra time.

He would have been one of the penalty-takers if he was fit but the management decided to take him off despite his obvious importance due to the need to protect him.

Bruno’s injury means he is a doubt ahead of Spurs clash

As reported by ESPN, the ankle injury could sideline the Portuguese for the all-important clash against Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday.

“Sources have told ESPN that there were conversations on the bench about substituting Fernandes at the time of his injury and at half time, but he was determined to continue. He was eventually replaced during the first half of extra-time.

“The Portugal midfielder was limping as he left Wembley Stadium after the game but was not wearing a protective boot.

“Sources have told ESPN he will be assessed by medical staff on Monday before a decision is made about whether or not he can train with the squad this week and feature at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium,” the report revealed.

The game has gained added significance due to the battle for top-four currently going on between the Reds, Newcastle and Spurs.

After the London side suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of the Magpies, United could build up a nine-point advantage with a victory along with having two games in hand.

United have struggled without Bruno

Without Fernandes, United have struggled this term with three losses out of four coming when he has not started. The most recent one being the humiliation suffered at the hands of Sevilla last week.

United have suffered a plethora of injuries to their midfielders over the course of the season and manager Erik ten Hag will be aware of the need to strengthen in that particular department.

While the Portugal international’s importance is there for all to see, the club should bring in an able backup as he cannot be expected to feature in all games.

The experiment of trying to play Donny van de Beek in that role proved to be a failure earlier on in the season and a versatile playmaker capable of playing everywhere across the middle of the park would be the ideal addition.

