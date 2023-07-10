Anthony Martial could hold the key for Manchester United in potential Harry Kane deal



After Mason Mount’s capture, Manchester United are currently in the middle of agreeing a few for their new goalkeeper and are also plotting a move for a striker.

As per reports, a deal for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana is very close while the club are prepping for a move for Atalanta wonderkid Rasmus Hojlund.

Knowing the increased expectations and the added challenge of navigating through the Champions League, Erik ten Hag wants to strengthen even further.

Complicated Kane chase

The Peoples Person has already reported about the manager’s wish to add another goalscorer to his squad after the Dane’s signing.

It is well-known that the Dutch manager’s first preference was Tottenham captain Harry Kane but Spurs chairman is hell-bent on not strengthening a direct rival.

Bayern Munich have reportedly bid twice and it will be interesting to see whether the England superstar chooses to leave for Germany.

It has been well-documented that Kane wants to break Alan Shearer’s Premier League goals record and United could afford him that chance and the opportunity to finally win something in his home country.

Tottenham’s asking price of £100million meant United ruled themselves out but there is still a belief that a late window opportunity might present itself.

However, due to the limited transfer budget, there is no chance to afford any further deals without player sales and one player that could be used as a makeweight in any deal for the Spurs record goalscorer is United striker Anthony Martial.

Football Transfers have reported that the North London side still like the Frenchman having tried to sign him back when he was at Monaco and could come back in for him. That could present United with the opportunity.

Martial to be used as a makeweight in Kane deal

“But Ten Hag wants another forward – and sources tell us there is a feeling Harry Kane could be given a go again, but it’s not a deal that would be struck anytime soon. And Bayern Munich are lurking for the England captain as well.

“We are told that Tottenham continue to monitor Anthony Martial – in 2015, when he signed a new contract at Monaco, Spurs made a bid for him.

“Their affection for the Frenchman has not gone away, we understand, and he could represent a sizeable sum for Man Utd or a possible makeweight in the signing of Kane.”

Martial’s sale would open up a slot up top but whether that player will be Kane remains to be seen. As of now, such a transfer looks unlikely.