

The third signing of Manchester United’s transfer window could come sooner than expected if early reports are to be believed.

Italian transfer insider Alfredo Pedulla has reported that Gian Piero Gasperini, Atalanta’s head coach, knows it is “almost impossible” to keep Rasmus Hojlund at the club.

The report states that talks between the clubs have already been completed and a verbal proposal has been made.

Soon, the official bid will go in and it should all happen quickly as Gasperini wants the saga to be over by the end of July.

Consequently, the 21-year-old Malian striker from Almeria, El Bilal Toure has been identified as the Hojlund replacement.

They are expected to go for him as soon as the deal to take Hojlund to Old Trafford is concluded, with Udinese’s Beto also touted as a possible option.

The Italian club’s willingness to move forward with the deal quickly will come as music to the ears of the Red Devils. If the signing of Hojlund is completed by the end of July, he will have at least one pre-season game with his new club.

Atalanta have reportedly already rejected a proposal made by United which contained players in exchange for the Dane. The Bergamo outfit are demanding straight cash for the player who only joined last summer.

They are set to make a huge profit on the 20-year-old even if they compromise on their initial asking price.

The first official bid by United is expected to be in the region of €60 million plus bonuses. It would be more than three times the amount Atalanta got Hojlund for last year (€17 million).

Some negotiating on the bonus structure and upfront payments should see this deal concluded soon.

Manchester United can then look forward to having their first young striker in a long time, in a break from their flawed transfer policy that saw them sign old players needing to be replaced every two years.

