Rasmus Hojlund: Analysing Manchester United’s new striker

Manchester United’s latest signing Rasmus Hojlund has generated a buzz among fans.

The Athletic‘s latest article discusses the Danish striker’s formative years and eventual rise to the senior team.

Despite being just 21 years old, Hojlund has already navigated a whirlwind of clubs and experiences, showcasing his immense potential.

His rapid rise to prominence is a testament to his dedication, determination, and undeniable talent.

Hojlund’s early years were spent in Horsholm, a tranquil town in Denmark, where he began playing football at a young age. His parents, Anders Hojlund and Kirsten Winther, were instrumental in nurturing his passion for the sport.

It was during his time at FC Copenhagen, after transferring from Brondby, that Hojlund’s potential truly began to shine under the guidance of under-19s coach Hjalte Norregaard.

Despite facing challenges and limited opportunities at FC Copenhagen, Hojlund’s dedication and potential did not go unnoticed.

His breakout 2020-21 season in the under-19s squad, where he scored 16 goals in 23 appearances, caught the attention of scouts and set the stage for his ascent to the first team.

Hojlund’s move to Italy’s Atalanta in 2022 showcased his ability to adapt to new challenges and environments.

His success with Atalanta, including a standout performance against Finland in Euro 2024 qualifiers, solidified his reputation as a rising star on the European football scene.

Hojlund’s former coach at Atalanta, Gian Piero Gasperini, aptly summarized Hojlund’s potential and journey, stating, “The ladder he’s on is infinite.”

Now, Manchester United have secured Hojlund’s services as their new centre-forward, making a substantial investment in his potential.

Central to this narrative is the seamless alignment between Hojlund’s playing style and the tactical blueprint of Erik ten Hag.

The Dutch manager has implemented a high-pressing style of play at United, focusing more on patterns ‘off the ball.’

Hojlund possesses all the attributes to succeed in the league.

His raw pace and finishing ability will instantly elevate United’s attack.

While Ten Hag’s initial preference leaned towards acquiring the talents of Tottenham’s renowned striker, Harry Kane, the financial demands of the acquisition presented a formidable hurdle for Manchester United.

In light of this, the club decided to enlist the services of Hojlund, a young talent with immense potential poised to make an impact in the future.