Ferdinand explains why this is just a glimpse of what Michael Carrick can do with this Man United side



A Manchester United win over Liverpool this weekend would guarantee the Red Devils a Champions League 2026-27 spot with three games to spare.

From merely hoping to finish in the European spots under Ruben Amorim to bringing Champions League football back to Old Trafford, caretaker head coach Michael Carrick has done a brilliant job at United.

The United legend has taken a squad that was considered weak and below par and has turned them into a side playing like warriors.

United have now reclaimed their competitive edge. In 13 games under Carrick, they have recorded nine wins, two draws, and two losses.

As impressive as they have been, playing as though they mean it, there is a growing push for Ineos to go ahead and hand Carrick the permanent role.

However, the United chiefs still feel there are factors to weigh up before appointing the ultimate Amorim heir.And while they continue to deliberate over whether Carrick is the man or if they pursue another route, Rio Ferdinand has given them more to ponder.

Ferdinand on why Carrick deserves a chance

Firmly backing Carrick for the job, the legendary United defender makes a compelling case for why his former teammate, if given the opportunity, will impress.

Ferdinand, while explaining what a pre-season under Carrick could do for this squad, says via his YouTube channel:

“I just want you to understand that a pre-season is such a defining moment for everything that happens in the season. From a player’s perspective, if you miss a pre-season, it’s horrendous.

“As a team, to be able to implement ideas and start getting things into the system, into the mindset of players as to how you want to approach the season, how you want things to go. Michael Carrick hasn’t had a pre-season.

“He’s had time on the training ground, yes, because there haven’t been many midweek games. So, I understand that. But pre-seasons are imperative. I think he’s done enough to earn the right to have a pre-season and have a shot at a pre-season. Minimum.”

Manchester United pre‑season fixtures 2026

Date Fixture 18 July Manchester United vs Wrexham 24 July Rosenborg vs Manchester United 1 August Atlético Madrid vs Manchester United 8 August Manchester United vs PSG 12 August Manchester United vs Leeds 15 August Manchester United vs AC Milan

Drawing from Ferdinand’s argument, what we may have witnessed so far is merely a glimpse of what Carrick can truly do with this team, and that is an exciting prospect.

Carrick plus brilliant signings

In fact, one might add that with a proper summer 2026 transfer window behind him, if Carrick continues on this trajectory, United should be mounting a serious challenge for their 21st league title.

That said, whether Carrick gets the job remains uncertain, but clarity will come soon enough on whether the former midfielder is handed the reins at Old Trafford.

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

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