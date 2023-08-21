Odysseas Vlachodimos pushing for Manchester United move



Odysseas Vlachodimos is said to be in a dispute with Benfica officials amid reports linking the goalkeeper with a move to Manchester United.

The Greek goalkeeper is the number one option for the reserve goalkeeper’s position at Old Trafford with Dean Henderson‘s future increasingly uncertain.

Henderson had been strongly linked with move to Nottingham Forest this summer, but a protracted saga ended in mutual disappointment for all the parties involved.

Instead, the English goalkeeper is now reported to be a target for Crystal Palace who are keen to replace the wantaway Vicente Guaita.

United are willing to let Henderson leave Old Trafford on loan if an obligation to buy is included in the deal.

If such a move is agreed, Erik ten Hag will need a new number two, following the injury to Tom Heaton. Three first-team goalkeeper is the usual modus operandi for a big club, and the revolving door policy in the United goal this summer has left the squad thin on shot stoppers.

Vlachodimos has been previously linked to United, suggesting the Greek is a long-term target of the club despite the pressing need for recruitment.

Benfica manager, Roger Schmidt, critiqued his goalkeeper in a press conference following the Portuguese side’s controversial last-minute loss to Boavista last weekend.

Vlachodimos is reported to have responded angrily to the public humiliation and tensions “heated up” between the pair. The goalkeeper was not in the Benfica squad over the weekend just gone.

It is, however, customary for players not included in the match-day squad to still attend the game. Vlachodimos refused, instead opting to go home.

Reports in Portugal suggest the goalkeeper is “isolated” from the club and has turned his phone off, rendering him “unreachable” to Benfica officials.

Fabrizio Romano believes the expectation at the Portuguese club is that Vlachodimos will depart by the end of next week, putting an end to this tense standoff.

The transfer guru contends, however, a prospective to United will only materialise should Henderson depart the club first.

Manchester United are informed on the conditions of Odisseas Vlachodimos deal, as revealed yesterday. 🔴🇬🇷 He wasn’t in Benfica squad last week as he’s expected to leave the club by the end of the window. Deal with Man Utd could only advance if Dean Henderson leaves the club. pic.twitter.com/Jm4sTr5oZi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 21, 2023

It is very much a one out, one in policy at Old Trafford at this point of the summer window.

