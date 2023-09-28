Ex-Man United coach Kieran McKenna’s success with Ipswich Town is making him the next big thing



Former Manchester United coach and current Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna is steadily growing in status and reputation as football’s next big thing.

During a time in which top clubs are leaning more towards younger managers with an attractive philosophy and ambitious objectives like Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi, Julian Nagelsmann, Mikel Arteta and Ruben Amorim for example, McKenna looks next in line.

He was part of the backroom staff of three former United bosses – Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Soslkjaer and Ralf Rangnick.

According to The Daily Mail, it was Mourinho who first noticed McKenna’s capabilities and the potential he had courtesy of his work with the youth teams at Old Trafford. The Portuguese coach wasted no time in promoting him to the first team set-up.

Solskjaer elected to retain McKenna after Mourinho’s departure. Rangnick did the same when his Norwegian predecessor was sacked.

Soon after, McKenna left United and took up the managerial job at Portman Road.

Since he was appointed, Ipswich have been on a red hot streak which saw them earn promotion to the Championship.

McKenna’s style of play, that is effective and eye-catching in equal measure, has seen the Tractor Boys turn into a winning machine. To put this into context, since McKenna came to Ipswich in December 2021, only Pep Guardiola in the top four tiers of English football has won more league games (48 to 46).

If there were any doubts regarding how Ipswich Town would fare in the Championship, which is a different proposition in comparison to League One, these fears have already been put to bed.

McKenna’s men sit in second place in the table, just below Leicester City on goal difference. The Foxes of course boast more resources and higher-quality players with significant Premier League experience.

So far this term, Ipswich Town have won seven of their opening eight league games. They’ve kept a clean sheet on four occasions.

The Mail notes, “Since Kieran McKenna took charge of his first game at Ipswich on December 29, 2021, no club in the top four tiers have won more league points (160). They have averaged 2.08 points per game across this period.”

“Last season, in winning promotion from League One with 101 goals, Ipswich became only the 14th team to reach a century in the top four tiers in England since 1967-68.”

The Suffolk-based outfit lead England’s second tier in terms of shots (146), shots on target (51) and expected goals (15.3).

McKenna’s most recent triumph came in the Carabao Cup third round when his side dumped Wolves out of the competition in a fantastic 3-2 victory. Even more special is that the win was attained despite 10 changes being made.

The victory against Wolves underpins the 37-year-old’s success and the renaissance he has undergone since leaving United in December 2021.

It’s understood that Brighton were keen on the former United coach before eventually settling on De Zerbi. On current trajectory, it won’t be long until another Premier League club comes calling.

