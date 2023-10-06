Jarrad Branthwaite: Manchester United target signs new four-year-deal with Everton



Everton defender and Manchester United target Jarrad Branthwaite has committed his long-term future to the Toffees.

Branthwaite has been a long-standing target for United.

In August, a report covered by The Peoples Person noted that Everton were demanding just £25m to let the talented centre-back join United.

A summer move never materialized.

Amidst interest in his services from United, Eredivisie giants PSV Eindhoven also made an attempt to sign the 21-year-old star.

He of course spent the 2022/23 season on loan at PSV – his temporary spell with them was successful, hence they tried to permanently add him to their ranks.

It was relayed that Everton were holding contract talks with Branthwaite and his representatives and these negotiations have seemingly borne fruit.

The Merseyside outfit officially announced that the Englishman penned a new and improved four-year-deal, in what is a major blow to United if they harboured any hopes of bringing him to Old Trafford.

He spoke to club media and admitted that the support and adoration from Everton supporters were the key determinants to his decision to stay with Sean Dyche’s side longer.

“The stature of the Club, how much of a family it is at Everton and how I just love playing here in front of the fans were key reasons for me signing,” he said.

“To sign this new contract was to show the commitment I have for the Club and show how much it means to me to play for Everton. Since I joined, I’ve felt a connection with the Club.

“The fans have been really good with me. For the first game I played, the cheer I got when my name was read out just gave me massive confidence to go out there and play my best game. Since I got in the team, the fans have shown me real support and that gives me confidence, especially for a young player. I can’t thank them enough.”

