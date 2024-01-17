Jose Mourinho received biggest payout of his career after Manchester United sacking

Jose Mourinho has found himself without a job once again after his sacking from AS Roma.

The former United boss was given his marching orders from Rome on Tuesday off the back of a poor run of form and back-to-back red cards.

As reported by The Sun, Mourinho has agreed a compensation package of £3 million to leave the Italian capital.

The deal will push Mourinho’s overall payouts after parting with his employers to over £80million.

Chelsea paid the Special One £18 million to relieve him of his duties after his first stint at Stamford Bridge before sacking him to the tune of £8.3 million after his second.

In between his two spells in London, Mourinho was sacked from Spanish giants Real Madrid for a £17 million deal, with Daniel Levy paying him £15 million to leave Tottenham in 2021 after just 17 months in charge.

However, the Portuguese manager’s biggest payout came after leaving Manchester United in December 2018.

United forked out a whopping £19 million to sack Jose after a shocking start to the 2018/19 season, leaving another black mark against the former Vice Chairman, Ed Woodward.

Woodward was a much-maligned figure during his time at Old Trafford and a raft of poor decisions have played a huge role in why United are now languishing badly behind the pack at the top of the Premier League.

The switch in managerial styles was one of the biggest criticisms laid at the door of Woodward with inflated contracts paid to underperforming players, another.

United are still trying to undo a lot of the damage from his time at the club and Mourinho’s incredible payout is another example of his shoddy work.

Roma have moved fast to replace the 60-year-old, with former player Danielle de Rossi taking the reigns in the Eternal City.

Mourinho is now left pondering his next move and United continue to search for a route back to the top of the English game they haven’t enjoyed for the last decade.