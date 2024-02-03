Granada president Sophia Yang admits to being a Manchester United fan after agreeing another loan deal with club

Granada’s President, Sophia Yang, has admitted to being a Manchester United fan, after agreeing another transfer deal with the English side.

In an interview with AS the Chinese businesswoman admitted to being a supporter of the Red Devils many years ago.

When responding to a question of whether she continues to watch football she retorted, “years ago the Premier League was what was watched the most in China and I was a fan of Manchester United, but now it is only La Liga and Granada.”

As of late, United and the Andalusian side have enjoyed a fruitful relationship and this may well be connected to the club president’s past affection for the Mancunian side.

The Red Devils sent youth product Alvaro Fernandez in the summer to the La Liga side to gain some valuable experience.

Despite some promising first appearances, the Spaniard failed to regularly make the first team and his parent club eventually cancelled the deal and sent him to Benfica in January.

Where this experience may have resulted in most clubs looking elsewhere, United and Granada were happy to do business again when Uruguayan attacker, Facundo Pellistri was sent on loan to the Liga strugglers.

Having such open channels of communication can only be a good thing for both clubs.

Granada get high-level youth talents that can theoretically make a positive contribution to the club’s escape efforts.

And for United’s part, they get to ensure that their young players who are not ready for the first team can get much needed experience in a top league like La Liga.

Furthermore, were Granada to produce a world-class talent in the future, it never hurts to have a strong connection with the club that could see United gain an advantage over their rivals.

Both the Old Trafford side and the Andalusians will be hoping that Pellistri can make a greater impact to their season than Fernandez did.