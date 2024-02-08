Manchester United’s under-21 game against Southampton called off due to inclement weather

Manchester United under-21s’ Premier League 2 game has been called off due to wintery conditions.

The news was announced on the club’s official website earlier today.

The fixture, which was scheduled to take place at Southampton’s “appropriately named Snows Stadium” on Friday night has been cancelled due to the inclement weather which has been affecting the United Kingdom today and most likely tomorrow.

The pitch is currently waterlogged, so has been consequently deemed impossible to prepare adequately for the match tomorrow evening.

There is currently a weather warning in place according to BBC Weather for tonight and tomorrow in Southampton.

It is possible that the heavy rain the country is suffering could put pay to many fixtures at lower and youth levels this weekend.

Premier League clubs generally have the pitch technology to overcome such obstacles but the majority of leagues with only a small proportion of the wealth of England’s top division cannot beat the elements.

The match was scheduled to be shown on MUTV, the club’s in-house club channel.

Travis Binnion’s youngsters have had two games so far this year, where they narrowly lost 3-2 away to Chelsea and then beat Norwich City 4-2 at Old Trafford, where Sam Mather incredibly scored all four goals.

United’s youngsters sit 11th in the Premier League 2 division 1 table with five wins from eleven games.

The next scheduled fixture is now the Manchester derby with City at Leigh Sports Village on Monday 19th February.

City’s academy team sit at the foot of the table with only one win from 12, so without a doubt the Red Devils will be looking to assert their dominance.

The fixture against Southampton will be arranged in due course and announced on the club’s website.