Tyler Fletcher wins Man United’s Reserve-Team POTY award



Tyler Fletcher has enjoyed a standout year in his fledgling Manchester United career, and it has now been capped off with the U21 midfielder being awarded the Denzil Haroun Reserve-Team Player of the Year award.

The son of U18s manager and former Manchester United legend Darren Fletcher, he has made exceptional progress over the course of the campaign, playing over two thousand minutes and becoming a stalwart of the U21s midfield.

The award caps a breakthrough season for the young Scotsman, who will hope to follow in his father’s footsteps by enjoying a long, trophy-laden career with the Red Devils.

A meteoric rise

Fletcher signed for Manchester United in 2023 alongside his twin brother Jack Fletcher, arriving from local rivals Manchester City for a fee of £1.25 million. The move was seen as a major coup for Manchester United, and the brothers impressed instantly, quickly transitioning from the youth set-up to become regulars within the U21 side.

Fletcher signed his first professional contract with the Red Devils in April 2024, shortly after his 17th birthday. Since then, he has become pivotal to the success of the U21 side, often controlling games from the centre of the pitch.

A breakthrough campaign

This season, Fletcher’s game has progressed to the next level, and he has established himself as a leader within the U21 side. The talented young midfielder possesses many key attributes that make him essential to the side, such as his exceptional vision, passing ability, and tactical versatility.

Fletcher’s fine performances for the U21 side have seen his international career progress too, with the playmaker now a key cog in the Scotland U19 side, having started all of their qualifying matches for the UEFA Under-19 Championship.

Most excitingly, this season has seen Fletcher make huge strides towards the Manchester United first team, with him regularly taking part in training with the senior side. Interim head coach Michael Carrick even handed the youngster his debut in February, with the midfielder coming on as a late substitute during the Red Devils’ 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

All of this goes to show that the exciting young talent is a more than worthy winner of the Denzil Haroun Reserve-Team Player of the Year award, a coveted prize that has been claimed by James Garner, Dan Gore, and Tyler Fredricson in the past.

A bright future

This treasured prize is sure to encourage Fletcher even more, ensuring he continues to push himself and work hard to develop into the fine footballer everybody at the club knows he can become.

The impending departure of legendary midfielder Casemiro will leave academy graduate Kobbie Mainoo in need of a new midfield partner next season. While the club are sure to be active in the upcoming transfer window, the club’s pre-season tour will surely give Fletcher opportunities to prove he is capable of playing a much larger role in the first team moving forward.

Feature image Ben Roberts photo via Getty Images

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