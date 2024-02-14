Home » “Really, really great character”: Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker in agreement over “brilliant” Harry Maguire

Former Premier League strikers Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker have hailed Harry Maguire’s mentality at Manchester United after his sensational performance against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Following a period of struggling and mistake-laden performances that almost made him a symbol of mockery, Maguire seems to have turned the situation around.

He is now playing some of the best football of his United career and has earned the trust of Erik ten Hag.

It looked like the England international was set to leave Old Trafford last summer with West Ham keen on his services but he ended up staying and making himself an important member of the team once more.

Against Villa, he was defensively sound alongside Raphael Varane at the heart of United’s defence. Maguire won all his aerial duels and even registered an assist for Rasmus Hojlund’s opening goal.

Speaking on The Rest Is Football, Shearer and Lineker praised the 30-year-old’s mental fortitude.

Shearer said, “Yeah, he had to put up with a lot of s–t, hasn’t he?”

“Again, while we’re on about attitude and everything else, I think he’s been brilliant. Because it wouldn’t have been easy for him, knowing that the manager probably didn’t want you – well, he certainly didn’t want him as captain.”

“Maybe wanted to get him out of the football club. Now because of injuries or whatever it is, he’s back in, playing well and, yeah, showing some great character. Really, really great character to go through all of that and then put in a performance like he did yesterday.”

Lineker agreed and pointed out, “He’s particularly good in both boxes. He’s such a threat from corners going forward. He’s brilliant defensively. He’s good on the ball.”

“The one thing he lacks obviously is a yard of pace, but I admire Harry Maguire.”

Lineker added that Maguire has also never let his country down despite his troubles at United. This was also acknowledged by Shearer.

