Jadon Sancho: United set to take surprise decision that will shock fans



Manchester United could be about to take a shocking decision regarding one of their long forgotten stars.

Jadon Sancho has spent the last two and a half seasons away from Old Trafford, with his last Premier League appearance coming back in August, 2023.

A falling-out with then-manager Erik ten Hag saw him banished from the first team, before he re-joined former club Borussia Dortmund on loan for the second half of the 2023/24 campaign.

Despite reaching the Champions League final, the German giants decided against purchasing the winger on a permanent basis, and INEOS quickly sent him packing to Chelsea on a loan-to-buy deal.

Another disappointing loan for Jadon Sancho

The Blues were obligated to buy the Englishman, but opted to pay a penalty to send him back to United, so unimpressed was Enzo Maresca.

Now, at Aston Villa on another season-long loan, the Premier League side are reportedly open to keeping him on board permanently despite a poor individual season following their Europa League triumph.

Dortmund are still not out of the hunt, while Turkish clubs are also keen. Given the competition for the 26-year-old’s signature, the Red Devils have sensed the possibility of earning a small transfer fee.

The England international‘s deal with United is up this summer, but the 20-time English league champions have the option of triggering a one-year extension.

Numerous suitors ready to snap up Jadon Sancho on a free

They were expected to waive it off, but according to SportBild, United’s co-owners are eager to earn a fee for a player the club paid £73 million for in 2021.

“For months, speculation about Jadon Sancho’s (26) return to Borussia Dortmund has been rife. But now, signs are increasingly pointing to the fact that the “prodigal son” will NOT be returning to the Ruhr region for a third time.

“Dortmund’s sporting director Lars Ricken (49) is said to have been surprised to learn that the attacking star, currently on loan at Aston Villa, has allegedly expressed a desire to move exclusively to Dortmund.

“According to reports from SPORT BILD and BILD, this supposed request from Sancho has not yet reached the club directly.

United desperate to earn a fee from the sale of Jadon Sancho

“Furthermore, there is still speculation in the Borussia Dortmund management as to whether the disgraced superstar will actually be allowed to leave Manchester United on a free transfer at the end of the season.

“The reason: The Premier League club is reportedly planning to extend Sancho’s expiring contract at short notice via a clause, thus potentially demanding a transfer fee.”

Jadon Sancho has a current market value of £17 million as per Transfermarkt, and INEOS would do well to earn anywhere close to that amount for one of United’s worst buys in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

