Sir Jim Ratcliffe vows to knock Man City and Liverpool off their perch



Manchester United have entered a new era as the club officially announced that Sir Jim Ratcliffe had become the new minority stakeholder following the conclusion of Premier League and FA ratification process.

His 27.7 stake aside, the British billionaire is also set to take charge of sporting affairs at the club and his plans are already in motion.

A new CEO in the form of Omar Berrada is already on his way while Dan Ashworth is set to follow suit as the new sporting director even though Newcastle are making it tough for the Red Devils.

INEOS are aware of the major obstacles in front of them considering the lack of investment from the deeply despised Glazer family.

SJR on challenge ahead

Arch rivals Manchester City and Liverpool have overtaken them by a huge margin in recent years with fans disillusioned with the handling of the club.

Ratcliffe wants to change all that and just like Sir Alex Ferguson did when he took charge all those years ago, the INEOS chairman “wants to knock them off their perch”

Ratcliffe was quick to praise the rivals for their behind-the-scene structure and while not exactly emulating them, it is imperative that the club get their affairs in order to achieve the level of success they are aspiring towards.

“We have a lot to learn from our noisy neighbour and the other neighbour,” Ratcliffe told ESPN.

“They are the enemy at the end of the day. There is nothing I would like better than to knock both of them off their perch. They have been in a good place for a while and there are things we can learn from both of them.

“They have sensible organisations, great people within the organisations, a good, driven and elite environment that they work in. I am very respectful of them but they are still the enemy.”

Plans in place

He has, however, asked for patience from the fans but assured them results will follow soon with the new minority shareholders envisaging a three-year plan to change the club’s fortunes.

“The fans would run out of patience if it was a 10-year plan. But it’s certainly a three-year plan to get there.

“To think that we’re going to be playing football as good as Manchester City played against Real Madrid last year by next season is not sensible.

“And if we give people false expectations, then they will get disappointed. So I think the key thing is our trajectory, so that people can see that we’re making progress. Because it’s not easy to turn Manchester United into the world’s best football team.”

Fans will be delighted to hear such words from the club’s new minority owner unlike the Glazers who have always remained aloof from the club and fans.