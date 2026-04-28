Gary Neville’s answer when asked if United can win the league next season – Sky Sports



Former United captain and Premier League legend Gary Neville has given an exciting update regarding what he thinks Manchester United can go on to achieve next season.

The Red Devils have been flying high since Michael Carrick was appointed as the interim manager in January, winning nine of the thirteen games they have played in that time and losing just twice.

United require just one point from their remaining four games to guarantee a long-awaited return to the Champions League, and with that comes hope for a successful 2026/27 season.

Premier League rivals in poor form

One reason for optimism amongst United fans comes from the fact that many of their usual “big six” Premier League rivals, notably Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, are enduring fairly miserable seasons. While Chelsea are all but guaranteed to miss out on Champions League football next season, Tottenham Hotspur face a battle to even remain in the top division of English football.

Moreover, Liverpool are in the midst of a tricky rebuild, with many of their recent signings failing to adapt to the demands of Premier League football.

The uncertainty regarding Pep Guardiola’s future at Manchester City could bring about a summer of turmoil for their sky blue neighbours.

This opens the door for United to push on and establish themselves as the main rival to Arsenal and Manchester City’s dominant spell atop the Premier League.

The future is bright

During a Fan Q&A on Sky Sports, United’s iconic former right-back Neville said, “why not?” when asked if this United team could challenge for the Premier League title next season.

“Liverpool aren’t ahead of them in the pecking order. Neither are Chelsea, neither are Villa … I think it’ll come down to how this Arsenal team deal with winning or losing the league… then [at City] … two things, Pep Guardiola and the 115 charges. What’s going to happen there?”

“United have a little bit of an outside chance, but things need to go their way.”

It’s easy to see why Neville is so optimistic about the future of the club. Since Michael Carrick’s temporary appointment at the helm, no club has won more points than the Red Devils.

Additionally, with the extra funds a return to the Champions League would provide, United can hope to be very active in the upcoming transfer window and build upon the stellar recruitment work done last summer.

Neville’s encouraging prediction will be music to all United fans’ ears as the team push to return the Premier League title to Old Trafford, where it belongs.

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social