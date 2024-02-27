Manchester United’s Millie Turner makes her England debut in 5-1 victory over Italy

Manchester United’s Millie Turner has made her England debut tonight after coming off the bench in the 80th minute against Italy.

The United defender received her first England call-up in September 2020 but never made her debut.

After a three year absence from the national team she was recalled by Sarina Wiegman last November for the Lionesses Nations League matches, replacing Millie Bright but again she never made it off the bench.

For this latest international break, Turner was again called up as Wiegman’s squad was hit with injury, this time it was Leah Williamson she replaced.

As she replaced former United teammate Alex Greenwood, she came onto the pitch in Spain with a beaming smile.

Turner is one of four players at United who were present for that inaugural season in 2018/19 and has made 133 appearances for United.

It was a good night for the Lionesses as they beat Italy 5-1 with goals from Lotte Wubben-Moy, Lauren Hemp and Rachel Daly.

United’s Ella Toone came off the bench to score England’s fourth.

Lauren James cut it back to Toone who took it first time on the volley for a lovely finish.

England were far from perfect though and sloppy play at the back gifted Italy a number of chances.

Earps made two big saves in the first half. Cantore was through, one on one with Earps but the United shot-stopper stayed on her feet and stuck out a leg to deny her.

Just before half-time, they managed to get one back to make it 3-1 but Toone and Daly put the game to bed with their goals in the second half for the Lionesses.

It was their second friendly of this international break after they beat Austria 7-2 on Friday night.

United return to action on Sunday when they travel to West Ham in the league.