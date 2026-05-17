Gabby George: Man United Women veteran sends message to fans

Manchester United Women fell to a 1-0 defeat to Chelsea Women in the last match of the season.

The Red Devils pushed hard for an equaliser, but it never came as they had to come to terms with yet another defeat to the Blues.

Gabby George spoke to the club’s media after the match and felt her side did all they could to get the equaliser that never came.

Gabby George

Reflecting on her side’s effort, she explained, “I think we pushed all the way to the end. We had some good chances in the game and we just couldn’t get it over the line today but we are going to work on that, reflect and come back next season and hopefully take it to another level.”

Asked about the formation change in the middle of the match and the loss of two fullbacks to injury, George admitted that it was tough to deal with.

She explained, “I think we just needed to go for it and try get something from the game and change something so went to a three for a little bit. Yeah, it was difficult losing Anna (Sandberg) and Jayde (Riviere), we know how big a part they play in the way that we play but we have different people who can come in and do a job. Frido (Rolfo) came in and did a great job and Hanna’s (Lundkvist) been great since she came in so yeah, we have a great squad, it is just about building from now.”

Centre back role

George was then asked what it was like to play in a more central role as she played 90 minutes in the centre of the defence.

She explained, “yeah, I have got 10 years’ experience playing centre back so I am more comfortable playing there. I can play left back too. It is good to be versatile and I am happy to play wherever the manager wants me to play. So yeah, I will give my all every time I put the shirt on.”

Reflection on campaign

George was then asked to sum up the experience of the season and she claimed, “these are the seasons that we want. We want to be playing in Europe and that is what we are going to look to do next year and push to try and finish in the Champions League spots.”

She also pinpointed the key role of the fans this season and claimed, “they have been amazing. Every single game, home or away, like you said, across Europe. They just stick with us the whole way through.

She added, “it has been a gruelling season for us all. We’ve played the most amount of games we have played in any season and we are ticking off little boxes as we go. Of course we wanted to qualify for the Champions League and it hasn’t happened but it’s about how we return next season and push together as a squad.”

United Women’s players will now take a well earned break while the club will aim to bolster the squad in the upcoming transfer window with the club already linked to Spanish fullback Andrea Medina.

Gabby George stats vs Chelsea Women

Statistic Value Goals 0 Assists 0 Expected assists (xA) 0 Def. contributions 10 Tackles (won) 1 (1) Interceptions 3 Clearances 5 Blocked shots 1 Recoveries 4 Ground duels (won) 2 (1) Aerial duels (won) 6 (3) Fouls 1 Dribbled past 0 Key passes 0 Crosses (accurate) 0 (0) Accurate passes 35/42 (83%) Passes in opposition half (acc.) 7/11 (64%) Passes in own half (acc.) 28/31 (90%) Long balls (accurate) 2/8 (25%) Touches 55 Dribbles (successful) 0 (0) Possession lost 7 Total carrying distance 162.5 m Carries 23 Total progression 40 m Total shots 0 Shots on target 0 Shots blocked 0

Source: Sofascore

Feature image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

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