Marc Skinner: Man United Women boss makes defiant promise to fans

Manchester United Women rounded off their season with a familiar 0-1 loss to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Sam Kerr’s first-half strike was enough to separate the sides after United missed a couple of clear chances in the second half to equalise.

Marc Skinner

After a poor last three months of the season, pressure has been ramping up on the head coach of the women’s team, Marc Skinner.

After another defeat, he opened up to the club’s media on the game and his team’s season.

He claimed, “the players have had a hard, long season and I can’t be prouder of them. I want to win things, but it’s okay to say that I’m still proud of them.”

Skinner added, “we’ll be the most scrutinised team of the country, as our fans all know, [but] you’ve got nothing but fight from this team. We need the fine margins of quality in moments we’re creating and that will be the gap we have to close in the summer. But I can’t fault any of the players in this team for what they’ve given this year.”

Games piling up

The head coach then highlighted the sheer number of games his squad had to manage this season owing to their run to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

He explained, “as much as they hurt [in defeat], they’ve played 41 games this year, not including [pre-season] friendlies. That’s without the international players playing all the games they’ve played. We’ve played in six different countries, on our first attempt in the Champions League. If we’d have had that squad today [available against Bayern Munich], I think we would have taken Bayern as well. I do believe that, and then we would have been into a different place.”

Skinner also explained that this season will be an important learning curve for his side and that the club will take this momentum into next season. He explained, “we’ve always done that at Manchester United and I’m excited to see what we can do next year.”

Fans

The coach then praised the role of United’s loyal followers by claiming, “no other fans compare. No other fans compare. We have asked them to do late nights, early mornings, early starts, late home… they’ve been incredible. To every one of them, for everyone that wants us to do better and win more, thank you to them as well, because we’re driving [and] aspiring to do that.”

Skinner finally promised the supporters that the club will give everything to do better next season.

He asserted, “in the veins of our club runs that kind of DNA. I know that as a team we’ll come back, we’ll look what we can do better over the summer and we’ll come hard into next season.”

Featured image Maja Hitij via Getty Images

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