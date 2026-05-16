Home » Jess Park: Man United Women star acknowledged after amazing debut season

Jess Park: Man United Women star acknowledged after amazing debut season

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Picture of Jess Park

Manchester United Women have experienced a mixed season this year.

Ups and downs

They soared to the heights of reaching their first League Cup final and impressively made the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

However, they lost the final, were knocked out of the FA Cup by Chelsea, and will finish fourth in the league, missing out on European football for next season.

Nonetheless, there have been some impressive performances in what has been a memorable season for the Women.

Jess Park

Since signing for Manchester United from Manchester City last summer, Jess Park has been sensational.

She has won numerous awards, frequently being named Player of the Month at the club, and her success has been replicated at the end-of-season awards.

According to the club’s media, Park was awarded the Women’s Players’ Player of the Year award as well as the Player of the Year as voted for by the fans.

Commenting on the awards, she stated, “yeah, it’s been a pretty incredible season. Personally and as a team. I can’t thank my teammates enough for the work they have put in and obviously we are all one as a team. So it’s not just about my season but what we have done together as a collective. I wouldn’t have had the season I have had without them.”

Hinata Miyazawa

The Japanese international has also had an impressive season and has truly cemented her importance to the first team.

She won the Goal of the Season award with her outstanding strike against arch-rivals Liverpool. Her fierce left-footed volley gave the Liverpool keeper no chance and proved to be the best of the season from a United perspective.

The academy

Manchester United Women’s youngsters were also rewarded for a fine season by the club.

The club’s official site stated that, “our Under-21s recently winning the Professional Game Academy Plate was a reward for the squad’s hard work across a campaign in which we finished fourth in the PGA League Division One, after surging through the northern section to qualify earlier in the term.”

The site also reported, “in terms of individual end-of-season awards, the coaches have chosen Sienna Wareing as their Player of the Year, while Lucy Robinson has won the players’ corresponding prize.”

Finally, Millie Crook won the “Club Values Award, recognising a player who the staff believe has particularly embodied the Manchester United principles over the course of the campaign.”

Featured image Ben Roberts Photo via Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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