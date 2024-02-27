Official: Eric Ramsay departs Old Trafford for new managerial role



Manchester United have officially confirmed the departure of Eric Ramsay, who will become the new head coach at Minnesota United in Major League Soccer.

As explained in greater detail here, the Welsh coach had been closely linked to a switch to the MLS over the past couple of weeks. At just 32 years of age, Ramsay will become the youngest manager in MLS history for his new club. Minnesota striker Teemu Pukki, formerly of Norwich City, is 33, by comparison.

The move represents something of a coup for Minnesota, considering Championship sides were actively interested in appointing Ramsay as their manager at different points last year. Blackpool made an approach for the Welsh coach, which was rebuffed, while Swansea were also reported to have been considering an offer.

Ramsay was also part of the Welsh national team’s coaching staff up until this season, with manager Rob Page describing him as one “best young coaches in football” during their time together.

The Welshman will remain part of Erik ten Hag’s set-up for a crucial week for the Dutchman and his team.

United play Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Wednesday in the fifth round of the FA Cup. The competition constitutes their last chance of success, having departed the Carabao Cup and Champions League earlier in the season.

This midweek game is then followed by a daunting trip to the Etihad to face Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City; the scene of an embarrassing 6-3 loss last year.

With an acute sense of pressure building on Ten Hag, following the abject 2-1 defeat to Fulham at Old Trafford on Saturday, the Dutchman cannot afford for back-to-back defeats at such a crucial point in the season, nor will he able to endure another mauling at the hands of a close rival.

Ramsay, who first joined United in 2021 as a set-piece specialist, has grown in influence during Ten Hag’s tenure at Old Trafford, progressing to the role of first-team coach. He’s believed to be a popular figure amongst the dressing room, and will likely be sorely missed by the Dutch manager.

United thanked Ramsay for his service on the club’s website, wishing him the best of luck for the future:

Manchester United can confirm that first-team coach Eric Ramsay will depart the club to join Major League Soccer team Minnesota United as head coach. Eric, who will remain in his current role until after our game against Manchester City on Sunday, has been part of our first-team coaching group since joining from Chelsea in 2021.

His responsibilities will be shared across the rest of the coaching team for the remainder of the season. We would like to thank Eric for his contribution, and wish him the best of luck in the US in his first head-coach role.

🇺🇸 First-team coach Eric Ramsay has joined @MLS side Minnesota United as Head Coach. We thank Eric for his service to the club and wish him well for his new challenge.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 26, 2024

The Peoples Person also wishes Eric the best of luck!

