Fabrizio Romano confirms that Bayern Munich want Mathys Tel to sign new deal

Manchester United’s hopes of signing Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel appear to be dashed after the German club met with the player’s agent last week.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Man United had taken an interest in Tel, with the club making contact with the player.

With two other Premier League clubs also allegedly taking an interest in the player, United were looking to move fast in the hope of a summer deal. Tel was also reportedly keeping his options if he didn’t feel like Bayern had plans for him.

Since then, however, it has become apparent that the Bavarian club wouldn’t be willing to let Tel depart that easily.

Bayern board member Max Eberl confirmed at a press conference that the reigning Bundesliga champions want to keep the teenager at the club.

While Tel may not have an immediate critical role at Bayern, Eberl suggested that the club intends to “promote the development” of Tel.

Last week, journalist Fabrizio Romano reported that Tel’s agent met with Bayern Director Christoph Freund, in which the club confirmed its intention to include the player in its future plans.

According to Romano, Tel himself dreams of becoming a Bayern legend, thereby signalling a desire to remain in Munich.

This morning, the Italian journalist issued a fresh update, all but ruling out any possibility of United reaching a deal for Tel.

Romano explained on X: “During the meeting with Mathys Tel’s agent last week, Bayern have also touched on a potential new deal to be discussed in the next months. Nothing urgent or imminent as Bayern have priorities like Musiala, Davies, Kimmich; but just to confirm he’s key part of future project.”

🔴🇫🇷 During the meeting with Mathys Tel's agent last week, Bayern have also touched on potential new deal to be discussed in the next months. Nothing urgent or imminent as Bayern have priorities like Musiala, Davies, Kimmich; but just to confirm he's key part of future project. pic.twitter.com/JqBnNo1K87 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 5, 2024

This proves to be a major blow for United, given that he is just 18 years of age and a proven talent at Bayern.

With Tel no longer an option, United will have to look elsewhere for a striker who could potentially play backup to Rasmus Hojlund; a necessity so that the youngster doesn’t have to shoulder United’s entire goalscoring burden.