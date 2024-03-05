Manchester United consider Roberto De Zerbi as Erik ten Hag’s replacement



Manchester United are reportedly considering Roberto De Zerbi for their managerial position, as questions loom over Erik ten Hag’s future with the club.

The Italian, currently at Brighton, has made a notable impression, positioning himself as a sought-after manager in European football.

According to a report by Telegraph Sport’s Mike McGrath, clubs interested in De Zerbi, including Man United, might face a compensation fee exceeding £12 million to release him from Brighton.

This significant amount stems from his successful tenure at the Amex Stadium and a contract extending until 2026, secured 17 months ago.

The compensation fee for De Zerbi reflects the evolving market dynamics where managerial transfers have started mirroring player transfers in terms of financial dealings.

His strategic approach and tactical expertise have earned him praise and recognition, not least from Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola, who believes De Zerbi is destined for greater achievements in top-tier football.

United’s interest comes amid speculation over the current manager, Ten Hag’s, standing, especially as co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has yet to endorse him publicly.

However, with United still active in the FA Cup, definitive decisions regarding Ten Hag’s future remain pending.

De Zerbi’s coaching journey, marked by stints in Italian football and at Shakhtar Donetsk, showcases his adaptability and innovative approach to the game.

Under his guidance, Brighton players have refined their skills, particularly in playing out from the back, a testament to his meticulous and effective coaching methods.

While De Zerbi remains committed to Brighton, having been in discussions for a new contract, the allure of managing a club with the stature and resources of United could prove irresistible.