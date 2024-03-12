Amad Diallo explains the reasoning behind the deactivation of his social media

Amad Diallo has responded to rumours about his future after he deleted all references to Manchester United on his social media accounts yesterday.

The Ivorian was busy online as he got rid of all posts connected to his club on his Instagram profile, leaving only three posts, all of them from his time at Sunderland, where he excelled last year.

He also changed his X (formerly known as Twitter) bio, with his profile now reading an ominous- “This will all end” in French.

This sparked a lot of chatter from fans who have suspected that the young winger cannot be happy with the amount of game time he is receiving under Erik ten Hag.

The 21-year-old has stated he is content at the club and in a recent Q and A session with fans he responded to a question about what his favourite thing in England was by stating, “I like everything. I like football, I like to play for Manchester United because that was my dream when I was young, so I think my favourite thing about here is to play for Manchester United”.

However, the player has only made three appearances all season, with all of them coming off the bench.

This is all in the context of fellow right-wingers Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood and Facundo Pellistri all on loan, while Antony has been completely out of form and has been subsequently dropped to the bench.

One would think Amad would have a great chance to show off his talents but Erik ten Hag has time and time again chosen Alejandro Garnacho to play off the right and eyebrows were raised when he even started academy player Omari Forson over Diallo in United’s recent home defeat to Fulham.

The United boss was complimentary of the Ivory Coast international’s brief appearance off the bench commenting, “Amad looks very sharp. I think it was a good sub [performance] from him. I think that’s good for the future”.

Nonetheless, a total of 63 minutes of first-team action all season tells its own story.

However, Amad has quashed rumours of his recent social media activity being linked to any problems he has at the club or with his coach.

Fabrizio Romano’s Daily briefing reports that the player responded to rumours by asserting, “I’ve deactivated my social media for a month just to focus on Ramadan. Stop the hatred, there’s nothing wrong with what I did. It’s a holy month for me and social media is a place where there are bad things to see during fasting”.

The news will come as a relief to many United fans, as the player is a bit of a cult hero and many supporters are growing impatient with the lack of first-team chances the player is receiving in comparison to certain other players in the squad.

The youngster and club will certainly have to have a think about the player’s long-term future in the summer because it is surely unsustainable to have such a talented player constantly sitting on the sidelines at such an important age for his development.