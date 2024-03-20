Man United set to hire finance guru to help meet profit and sustainability rules



Manchester United are reportedly poised to hire a football finance expert who will help the club in its efforts to ensure compliance with profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

United are understood to be walking a financial tightrope ahead of the summer transfer window.

The club’s restrictions on spending prevented the Red Devils from tapping into the market in January and securing some reinforcements for Erik ten Hag.

In July last year, United were fined €300,000 by Uefa for committing financial fair play breaches over a four-year period between 2019 and 2022.

The football governing body handed down the punishment after Ten Hag’s side reported what it described as “a minor break-even deficit” during the financial years in question.

The Premier League Profit and Sustainability Rules dictate the amount of money clubs in England’s top flight are permitted to lose over a specific period. PSR determines how much teams can spend on things like transfers as they seek to bring some sanity and balance to income and expenditure.

According to ESPN, United are eager to ensure they don’t fall foul of PSR and have moved to hire a “finance guru” who’ll help achieve this objective.

“Manchester United are looking for extra help to keep the club on the right side of football’s finance regulations, a source has told ESPN. United will hire a football finance manager, who will be responsible for ensuring compliance with profit and sustainability rules (PSR).”

“Sources have told ESPN that finances remain “tight” ahead of the summer transfer window.”

“United are keen to maximise their budget for new players but are also keen to avoid a breach of the rules.”

New United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe recently spoke on The Geraint Thomas Cycling Club podcast and opened up on FFP rules.

The INEOS billionaire insisted that the situation at the moment demands that clubs live within their means.

He also gave his thoughts on what the future of football could look like and gave some crucial insight into the new revenue streams he could potentially look to create at United.

