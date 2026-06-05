Christopher Vivell: Ralf Rangnick wants Man United man at AC Milan

Christopher Vivell is playing an influential role in Manchester United’s rebuild under INEOS.

The German mastermind was appointed as United’s director of recruitment on a full-time basis last year. He drove the pursuit of Benjamin Sesko and is also thought to be keen on signing Aurelien Tchouameni to replace Casemiro.

However, United might soon find themselves in a battle to keep hold of Vivell.

Ralf Rangnick sets sights on Manchester United man

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Ralf Rangnick wants to reunite with long-time collaborator Christopher Vivell.

The pair first worked together at Hoffenheim in the early 2010s before Vivell followed Rangnick to the Red Bull football network.

Rangnick, who was Manchester United’s interim manager during the second half of the 2021–22 season, is currently the head coach of the Austria national team. However, he is on the radar of AC Milan.

Milan are set for a major rebuild, having parted ways with Massimiliano Allegri and key members of their football structure. The Rossoneri’s primary option for the technical director role is Austria coach Rangnick.

The German has flown to the USA for the World Cup, but he has already made his demands known to Milan’s hierarchy.

According to the Italian newspaper, Rangnick wants to work with Southampton director of sport Johannes Spors and Vivell at San Siro.

It is suggested that Rangnick’s plan is to appoint Vivell as head scout of Milan in order to implement his vision swiftly and effectively. The Serie A giants are expected to communicate their final decision to the Austrian in the coming days.

Rafael Leao prepared to leave AC Milan

Meanwhile, Milan are thought to be open to sanctioning the exit of their talisman, Rafael Leao.

Recently, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming United hold “some genuine interest” in the Portuguese winger. He is seen as a “market opportunity” by Old Trafford chiefs.

Leao has already announced his desire to leave Milan after seven years in Italy.

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social