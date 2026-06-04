Ruben Amorim earns Omar Berrada’s praise due to key reason



After an ill-fated 14-month spell in charge of Manchester United, Ruben Amorim was shown the door early in January this year.

And for good reason. Under the Portuguese tactician, the Red Devils had won a mere 14 Premier League games out of 44, while several key performers struggled to perform in his strict system.

Not only that, he oversaw one of the darkest days in the club’s recent history, as the team lost to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final.

A disappointing start to the 2025/26 season and an altercation with Jason Wilcox finally saw INEOS pull the plug, something they should have done much earlier.

Ruben Amorim deserved to go

In came Michael Carrick as caretaker head coach, and the fortunes of the 20-time English league champions changed overnight.

So much so that United ended up finishing third, their highest in three years, while qualifying for the Champions League with three games to spare.

United CEO Omar Berrada was asked about Ruben Amorim and whether the brains trust felt it was a call they got wrong.

Speaking to club media, the CEO revealed that the former head coach helped in many ways, with Carrick benefiting from certain changes.

Omar Berrada praises Ruben Amorim

“I actually think that Ruben deserves a lot of credit for many things. He went through a very difficult season last year.

“He was put under difficult circumstances, but he did help raise the standards in the dressing room.”

“So, I think he deserves a lot of credit for that, and I do think that he’s going to be a successful coach, and I wish him all the best.”

One thing Ruben Amorim did that has helped is removing disruptive influences from the dressing room like exiling Marcus Rashford until he left and discarding Alejandro Garnacho last summer.

The Mancunian is struggling to find a permanent home while Chelsea remain keen to offload the Argentine, which vindicates the former Sporting CP boss’s decision.

Feature image Shaun Botterill via Getty Images

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