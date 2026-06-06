Michael Carrick expected to receive special coaching help



Not only is the first team set for changes, but Manchester United also have plans to upgrade their coaching staff over the summer.

After Michael Carrick agreed to take charge on a permanent basis, INEOS followed this up by offering all members of his coaching team new contracts, just as the head coach wanted.

However, the co-owners are mulling over bringing in a new coach to supplement the current team.

According to The Manchester Evening News, the new coach is likely to be someone with set-piece training experience.

Another coach, this time with set-piece experience

Currently, Jonny Evans is in charge of that department, as both Bruno Fernandes and Patrick Dorgu referred to after the final game of the season against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Former United set-piece coach Andreas Georgson is among the names being looked at. The Swedish coach had joined under Erik ten Hag, but was ultimately sidelined by Ruben Amorim before his departure last summer.

He subsequently joined Tottenham Hotspur under Thomas Frank, but that stint did not go according to plan and he was sacked alongside Frank.

Carrick has thoughts of his own, with the report claiming former Middlesbrough coach Aaron Danks is one name he is pushing for.

Carrick pushing for former colleague

INEOS do not want to disturb the current balance by bringing in a new face without proper consultation, which explains why they are adopting a wait-and-watch policy for now.

“United secured all of Michael Carrick’s coaching staff on new two-year deals when the 44-year-old penned his own contract extension and club sources are delighted with the impact they have made.

“But one more addition is considered likely ahead of a much more intense schedule next season, and it’s likely to be someone with a set-piece speciality. A return for Andreas Georgson is one possibility, with the Dane leaving Tottenham when Thomas Frank was sacked.

“United officials are aware of how tight-knit the coaching staff have become under Carrick, however, and there is a desire to get the appointment right to complement that group, rather than risk upsetting the balance. No decision is likely to be made just yet.

INEOS or Carrick’s choice, only time will tell

“One coach Carrick does know well is Aaron Danks. The 42-year-old Brummie was on his coaching staff at Middlesbrough and became more common to a worldwide audience while patrolling the touchline during Bayern Munich’s 5-4 Champions League semi-final first leg defeat to PSG, when Vincent Kompany was suspended.”

Who ends up arriving remains to be seen, but Michael Carrick will need all the help he can get with the 20-time English league champions set to compete on four fronts in the next campaign.

Feature image Michael Regan via Getty Images

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