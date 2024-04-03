Picture: Jack and Tyler Fletcher sign first professional contracts with Manchester United



Jack and Tyler Fletcher – the twin sons of Manchester United legend Darren Fletcher – have both signed their first professional contracts with the club.

This news has been confirmed by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano who relayed the information via his X (formerly Twitter) account.

The Italian journalist shared a picture of Jack and Tyler while they put pen to paper on their first professional deals at Old Trafford.

Jack and Tyler joined United last year from rivals Manchester City. The pair are highly rated and are widely seen as two starlets in the club’s youth set-up who have the ability and potential to break into the first team in the near future.

Just like their father, the twins who turned 17 in March play in the middle of the park.

They have made their debuts for the Red Devils’ Under-18s side and have already racked up a number of appearances this season for the side.

Jack has featured on five occasions in the U18 Premier League and has managed one goal and two assists in that time. He has made eight appearances this term across all competitions.

His brother Tyler has played four times in the U18 Premier League and just once in the UEFA Youth League. He has yet to register a goal contribution.

Jack has already trained with the United senior squad.

He was given the opportunity by Erik ten Hag to undertake drills and sessions at Carrington with the first team in November, just before the club’s Champions League clash against Galatasaray.

It was subsequently reported that Ten Hag is a huge admirer of Jack and is keen to “fast-track” his progress.

That United have sought to secure the twins’ immediate future is a potential to their talents and potential.