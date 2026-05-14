JJ Gabriel on staying humble and Fletcher’s motivation



Manchester United’s Under-18 side are gearing up for Thursday’s all-important FA Youth Cup final against rivals Manchester City.

Ahead of the summit clash, the squad had reason to cheer as JJ Gabriel picked up the inaugural Premier League U18 Player of the Season award.

And for good reason, with the England U17 international netting 26 times in all competitions this season.

The Carrington wonderkid will be hoping to add to that tally at the Joie Stadium and cap off what has been a fine personal campaign.

JJ Gabriel on winning the award

Speaking to MUTV ahead of the contest, the 15-year-old expressed his delight at receiving the award and he did not forget to thank his teammates and the coaches for their help this season.

“I’m delighted to win this award. I thank my coaches and team-mates for helping me win this amazing award.

“Since we came together as the Under-18s, we’ve become a very good team. Everyone looks out for each other and we all work hard for each other. I think we’ve had a very good season.”

JJ Gabriel must be aware of the hype surrounding him among fans and, at his age, it can prove distracting or even overwhelming.

JJ Gabriel on staying humble

But he revealed that his upbringing at the club’s academy, along with his family, have helped him keep his feet firmly on the ground.

“I’d say the Academy helped me mature a lot. They help me to be very humble and keep my feet on the ground.

“My family have helped me a lot, through tough times and good times. They come to all my matches, no matter how far or close, and I love them to bits.”

The young attacker also had words of praise for his U18 manager, Darren Fletcher. The former United midfielder has played him in multiple positions in order to accelerate his development and, so far, it has worked a treat.

JJ Gabriel on Fletcher’s contribution

“I’m delighted to be working with him [Fletcher], he’s an amazing coach and has helped me so much this season to become a better player and the best version of myself.

“I’ve got to say you’ve got to maintain working out on the training pitch every single day, giving it my all and working hard in the gym to stay fit and not get injured.”

Fans will be waiting with bated breath to see JJ Gabriel in action for the first team, and they do not have to wait too long as the Red Devils have identified the perfect games to hand him minutes.

Feature image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

