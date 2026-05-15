JJ Gabriel: United starlet shows his class after Man City defeat



Manchester United U18s suffered a devastating 2-1 loss against local rivals Manchester City in the FA Youth Cup Final on Thursday.

However, despite the defeat, promising youngster JJ Gabriel demonstrated professionalism and maturity by showing his class in his post-match comments.

The final was embroiled in controversy before a ball was even kicked, after City opted to host the final at the Joie Stadium instead of the Etihad Stadium, despite the fact that the Joie Stadium has a capacity of fewer than seven thousand. The manager of United’s U18 team, Darren Fletcher, was disappointed by the decision.

The Red Devils offered to host the game at Old Trafford, which would have allowed more fans to attend the spectacle, but City rejected the proposal, leading to a crowd that was ten times smaller than the last time the final was hosted at United’s iconic stadium.

A disappointing day

Expectations were high for the final, with interim head coach Michael Carrick watching from the stands alongside United’s talismanic captain Bruno Fernandes, Premier League ever-present Luke Shaw, and the always energetic Mason Mount.

United found themselves behind in the first half when Floyd Samba opened the scoring. The Red Devils responded brilliantly to the setback, though, equalising immediately when Godwill Kukonki scored following a fantastic assist from Jim Thwaites.

The second half looked set for extra time and penalties when Reigan Heskey, son of Premier League legend Emile Heskey, scored an 87th-minute winner for the Sky Blues, breaking the hearts of all those in red.

A wonderful season

Despite the bruising defeat, the class of 26 have enjoyed a remarkably strong season so far, winning 18 of their 26 league games and scoring a staggering 65 goals across the entire season. Under the guidance of Fletcher, the team have become a lethal attacking force, perhaps best displayed by their 4-1 victory over fierce rivals Liverpool.

United’s academy is renowned for producing wave after wave of talented, young footballers, and the class of 26 are certainly no exception. Louie Bradbury and Noah Ajayi have both enjoyed fine seasons, scoring eight and nine goals respectively, but the jewel in the squad’s crown is JJ Gabriel, a supremely skilled 15-year-old who has found the back of the net a whopping 26 times this season.

Many believe JJ Gabriel will be ready for first-team football next season, and while we will have to wait and see whether Michael Carrick opts to integrate him into the squad next season, Gabriel certainly has the attitude required to represent the Red Devils at the highest level.

A classy response

Gabriel showed that he is mature beyond his years by posting a respectful and composed response to the game on social media. He wrote: “You win some you lose some. Best lessons are learned from losing. [I] Didn’t come this far to only go this far. On a personal note, delighted to win Premier League U18 Player of The Season as [an] U15.”

“One last thing to do on Sunday at Old Trafford then can’t wait to have a break. See you next season [flexed bicep emoji].”

He then went on to quote legendary basketball star Michael Jordan by saying: “I’ve missed more than 9,000 shots in my career. I’ve lost almost 300 games. 26 times I’ve been trusted to take the game winning shot and missed. I’ve failed over and over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed.”

With the combination of deadly finishing and a thoroughly professional outlook on the game, JJ Gabriel can surely follow in the footsteps of academy graduate Kobbie Mainoo and eventually become a mainstay in the first team.

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

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