Marc Skinner issues injury updates on four key Man United stars ahead of Chelsea clash



Manchester United boss Marc Skinner has provided fitness updates on Anna Sandberg, Leah Galton, Simi Awujo and Millie Turner ahead of Friday’s meeting with Chelsea.

United looking to extend unbeaten start

Heading into the clash with table leaders Chelsea at the newly-named Progress with Unity Stadium, United are in second position, trailing by just two points.

United have enjoyed a superb start to the WSL campaign, registering three wins against Leicester City, London City Lionesses and Liverpool, and a goalless draw vs. Arsenal.

Chelsea are the only side that currently boast a better record than Marc Skinner’s side, having won all four of their fixtures.

Last season, Chelsea proved a tough obstacle for United, winning all three of their meetings, including a decisive victory in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

However, both league encounters ended in narrow 1-0 defeats for the Reds, so there is hope that they can secure a better result this time around.

Ahead of the contest, Skinner has confirmed that Sandberg and Awujo are set to be available for selection while Galton and Turner remain sidelined.

Skinner issues injury updates on key quartet

Skinner said in his pre-match presser, “Anna caught ill on the day, so that’s why she dropped out of the squad. She was given a late fitness test but couldn’t pass it. She should be fine coming into this game.”

“Simi Awujo should be back in training today so should be part of the matchday squad.”

“Leah’s training but probably will miss this one.”

Skinner noted that Turner’s knee injury is not as serious as initially feared, although she is unlikely to return to action before the turn of the year.

He said about the defender, “Millie with the knee injury she’s had, it wasn’t as bad as we first thought but she’ll probably be out until around Christmas time.”

“We’re hoping to welcome her back just after the new year. That will be the timescale and the plan hopefully.”

United vs. Chelsea kicks off at 7.30 pm.

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