Home » Official: Man United confirm Marc Skinner has left the club

Official: Man United confirm Marc Skinner has left the club

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of Marc Skinner


Manchester United have confirmed the exit of Marc Skinner from his role as Women’s head coach.

Statement

United have released a statement which reads, “Marc Skinner has departed his role as head coach of Manchester United Women by mutual agreement.”

“Marc leaves having made a significant contribution to the continued progress of Manchester United Women.”

“The club places on record its sincere thanks for his professionalism, commitment and dedication throughout his time at United, and wishes him every success in the future.”

Turbulence

According to The Athletic, Skinner had offered his resignation before reaching a mutual agreement with United to part ways.

He steps down from his role just one month before the start of the 2026/27 WSL season.

He joined United in 2021 and put pen to paper on a two-year deal extension last summer, with a one-year option, which had been due to run until at least 2027.

Skinner consistently hinted at his frustration with the hierarchy, suggesting the women’s team had not been afforded the priority it deserves. On several occasions, he publicly urged for increased funding and backing, highlighting a resource gap he believed had hampered the squad’s development.

So far this summer, United have secured the signings of defender Andrea Medina from Atletico Madrid and goalkeeper Janina Leitzig from Leicester City.

Meanwhile, Melvine Malard left United for Chelsea in a deal worth around £850,000.

Skinner led the Reds to four domestic cup finals in as many seasons. He guided United to their first major honour in women’s football with the 2024 FA Cup.

While in the dugout, he also finished runners-up in the 2022/23 league season, securing qualification for the UEFA Women’s Champions League for the first time in the club’s history.

Featured image Molly Darlington via Getty Images

online polls

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

Latest Top Stories...

Lewis Hall transfer race: Man United overcome Chelsea...

Elliot Anderson: The bullet Manchester United dodged

Bryan Mbeumo reveals his preferred position after his...

Aurelien Tchouameni close to leaving Real Madrid as...

Lewis Hall: United planning imminent talks with Newcastle

Leny Yoro clears the air on Michael Carrick’s...

Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.