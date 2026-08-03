Official: Man United confirm Marc Skinner has left the club



Manchester United have confirmed the exit of Marc Skinner from his role as Women’s head coach.

Statement

United have released a statement which reads, “Marc Skinner has departed his role as head coach of Manchester United Women by mutual agreement.”

“Marc leaves having made a significant contribution to the continued progress of Manchester United Women.”

“The club places on record its sincere thanks for his professionalism, commitment and dedication throughout his time at United, and wishes him every success in the future.”

Turbulence

According to The Athletic, Skinner had offered his resignation before reaching a mutual agreement with United to part ways.

He steps down from his role just one month before the start of the 2026/27 WSL season.

He joined United in 2021 and put pen to paper on a two-year deal extension last summer, with a one-year option, which had been due to run until at least 2027.

Skinner consistently hinted at his frustration with the hierarchy, suggesting the women’s team had not been afforded the priority it deserves. On several occasions, he publicly urged for increased funding and backing, highlighting a resource gap he believed had hampered the squad’s development.

So far this summer, United have secured the signings of defender Andrea Medina from Atletico Madrid and goalkeeper Janina Leitzig from Leicester City.

Meanwhile, Melvine Malard left United for Chelsea in a deal worth around £850,000.

Skinner led the Reds to four domestic cup finals in as many seasons. He guided United to their first major honour in women’s football with the 2024 FA Cup.

While in the dugout, he also finished runners-up in the 2022/23 league season, securing qualification for the UEFA Women’s Champions League for the first time in the club’s history.

Featured image Molly Darlington via Getty Images

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